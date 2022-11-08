ALL FIVE SAN DIEGO CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS CRUISE TO REELECTION

By Miriam Raftery

November 8, 2022 (San Diego) – The balance of power in Congress hangs in the balance this election, with Republicans currently looking likely to take back a majority in the House of representatives by a few seats – a narrower margin than pundits forecast. But in San Diego County, all five incumbent Congressional members have solid leads and appear set to hold onto their sets.

East County Congressman Darrell Issa, a Republican, has 58.12% of the vote in San Diego County over his opponent, Stephen Houlahan, a nurse with a masters in business degree who has 41.88% of the vote. The district also includes a small portion of Riverside County, which also has a large Republican voter registration advantage. Houlahan had criticized Issa's anti-abortion stance and accepting over $150,000 in federal loan forgiveness for his business, after voting against COVID-relief funds for others.

Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, a liberal Democrat whose district includes portions of East County and San Diego, breezes to reelection with 61.22% of the votes counted so far, over Republican Stan Caplan with 38.78%.

Congressman Mike Levin, a Democrat, had been considered vulnerable due to redistricting that made his district more competitive. But after President Joe Biden came to San Diego last Thursday to campaign for Levin, Levin has a commanding 58.66% to 41.34% lead over Republican Brian Maryott. TV ads for Levin highlighted Maryott’s extreme stance on abortion, opposing abortion even when a woman’s life is at risk. Levin may have benefitted, too, from a national wave of women turning out to vote in the wake of the Supreme Court decision granting states the right to ban or restrict abortion access.

Democrats Scott Peters and Juan Vargas are also winning handily, with 61.88% and 66.22% of the votes over their lesser-known Republican challengers Corey Gustafson and Tyler Geffeney.