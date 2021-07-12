ALL THE LOVE, HALF THE PRICE: SMALL ANIMAL ADOPTION PROMOTION

Source: San Diego Humane Society

San Diego Humane Society reduces adoption fees by 50% for small animals July 13-18.

July 12, 2021 (San Diego) — San Diego Humane Society is reducing adoption fees for small animals July 13 – 18, 2021. During the promotion, titled “All the love, half the price,” adoption fees will be reduced for rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters and rats.

“We currently have more than 200 guinea pigs, rabbits, hamsters and rats in our care at San Diego Humane Society — and more are relying on us for help every day,” said San Diego Humane Society Chief Operating Officer Jessica Des Lauriers. “Every animal who is adopted makes space for another animal who is in urgent need of care.”

Promotion pricing July 13-18, 2021:

Rabbit: $15

Guinea Pig: $15

Hamster: $5

Rat: $5

How to Adopt: Get started by browsing the available pets https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/available-pets/ at http://sdhumane.org/adopt . Choose “guinea pig,” "rabbit" or "other" to see all of the wonderful small animals currently available for adoption.

San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions on a first come, first-served basis at any of our campus locations https://www.sdhumane.org/about-us/find-us/ in Oceanside, El Cajon, Escondido and San Diego.