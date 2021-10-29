ALL TREAT, NO TRICK PET ADOPTIONS AT SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY OCT. 29-31

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

Adult animal adoption fees reduced to $10 with a donation of an unopened pet treat

East County News Service

October 29, 2021 (San Diego) --  To celebrate Halloween, San Diego Humane Society is hosting an adoption promotion titled All Treat, No Trick Oct. 29-31, 2021. During the event, generously sponsored by Purina<https://www.purina.com/>, adoption fees for adult animals (7 months and older) will be reduced to $10 with the donation of an unopened pet treat to San Diego Humane Society.

 

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon