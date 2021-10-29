ALL TREAT, NO TRICK PET ADOPTIONS AT SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY OCT. 29-31

Adult animal adoption fees reduced to $10 with a donation of an unopened pet treat



East County News Service



October 29, 2021 (San Diego) -- To celebrate Halloween, San Diego Humane Society is hosting an adoption promotion titled All Treat, No Trick Oct. 29-31, 2021. During the event, generously sponsored by Purina<https://www.purina.com/ >, adoption fees for adult animals (7 months and older) will be reduced to $10 with the donation of an unopened pet treat to San Diego Humane Society.