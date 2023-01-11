ALPINE CRASH INJURES MOTORISTS FROM SANTEE AND DESCANSO

East County News Service

January 11, 2023 (Alpine) – Multiple injuries occurred in a two-vehicle crash in Alpine last night around 6:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports.

A Santee man, 40, was driving a 1987 Suzuki Samurai west on Alpine Blvd, just east of West Willows Road. The Suzuki crossed into the eastbound land, directly into the path of an eastbound 2003 Honda Accord driven by a Descanso woman, 70.

The vehicles collided and the Suzuki rolled onto its right side, blocking the westbound lane of Alpine Blvd.

“As a result of the crash, the driver of the Suzuki suffered major injuries and was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital. The occupants of the Honda suffered moderate injuries and were also transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital,” says Officer Jared Grieshaber with the CHP.

Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor to this crash, he adds.