ALPINE CRASH KILLS WOMAN, INJURES OTHERS

By Miriam Raftery

June 4, 2021 (Alpine) – A 63-year-old San Diego woman is dead and several others injured following a collision in Alpine last night.

A GMC Sierra pickup truck and a 2000 Toyota Solara collided on westbound Interstate 8, west of Tavern Road in Alpine at 6 p.m. The impact caused both vehicles to veer toward the center divide, plunge down an embankment and overturn. The GMC came to rest blocking an eastbound lane on I-8, while the Toyota came to rest in the center median.

The Toyota Solara was driven by an 18-year-old Los Angeles resident. The GMC was driven by a Chula Vista resident, 65, and had two passengers, a 58-year-old Chula Vista woman in the front passenger seat and a 63-year-old San Diego woman in the back seat.

The woman in the back seat was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, suffering fatal injuries at the scene, says Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol.

The driver in the Toyota, and the driver and right front passenger in the GMC, all suffered major injuries. All three were transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment.

At this point in the investigation, drugs or alcohol do not appear to have been a factor in this crash, Officer Garrow says.

The identity of the deceased will be released after her family is notified by the Medical Examiner.