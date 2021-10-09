ALPINE LIBRARY HOSTS MYSTERY BOOK CLUB

Printer-friendly version
By Miriam Raftery
October 9, 2021 (Alpine) – Love a mystery? Reading and chatting with fellow book lovers? Then you’re invited to come join the Mystery Book Club to find out who dunnit.
The club meets the third Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. at the Alpine Library, 1752 Alpine Blvd. in Alpine. The next meeting is October 19.
For more information call (619) 445-4221 or email Jenne Bergstrom. You can also visit their website at www.sdcl.org and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AlpineLibrary.
