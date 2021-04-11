ALPINE NONPROFIT SEEKS WAREHOUSE SPACE TO STORE ITEMS FOR FAMILIES IN NEED

East County News Service

 

April 11, 2021 (Alpine) – Serving Good, a nonprofit organization that provides food and basic necessities to families in need, needs additional warehouse space for inventory.

“We are growing and need additional temporary warehouse space for inventory,” says Nina Slater. “We are looking for a local company in Alpine, Blossom Valley, or Old Highway 80 area that is able to donate approximately 1,000 square feet for the next 9-11 months. We appreciate any support and referrals as we grow our efforts to help Alpine and East County families.”

If you have warehouse space to donate, please contact Cheryl at 619-980-8994.

 

Serving Good was formerly known as Crossroads Outreach, which has provided food for East County families in need for over four years.

 

