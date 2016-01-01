Alpine Pet Food & Supply drive set for Dec. 6

East County News Service

Nov. 11, 2025 (Alpine) -- Pet lovers have the chance to help local animals in need next month at the Alpine Pet Food & Supply Drive, hosted by the Viejas Community Market.

The Alpine Pet Food & Supply Drive is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 6 at the Viejas Community Market, located at the Viejas Pit Stop.

The drive aims to gather a wide range of supplies to benefit local pets and organizers are seeking both food and various essential items to assist animals and the organizations that care for them.

The organizers are requesting that all donated items be new or in good, clean condition, includinng d og and cat food (no open cans or bags); dog and cat treats (unopened); grooming supplies (brushes, shampoo and combs); plushy toys and new chew toys; feeding supplies like bowls; comfort items (beds, bedding, blankets, and towels); containment (crates and carriers); walking essentials (leashes, collars and poop bags); and cat specific items (litter and litter boxes).

Community members are encouraged to stop by the Viejas Pit Stop location at 5454 Willows Road in Alpine to drop off their donations.