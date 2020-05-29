AMBULANCE SERVICES SET TO IMPROVE IN PAUMA VALLEY

Source: Cal Fire

May 29, 2020 (El Cajon) - CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire Authority and Mercy Medical Transportation are excited to announce a new agreement which calls for an advanced life support (ALS) ambulance to be placed at Fire Station 70 in Pauma Valley. Beginning Friday, May 22, 2020, the new ambulance will be available to respond to emergencies from Palomar Mountain and the La Jolla Reservation to the Rincon Reservation and Pauma Valley along the Hwy 76 corridor in northern San Diego County. In addition to providing paramedic service in its primary response area, the medic ambulance will be available to assist surrounding communities such as Valley Center and Pala Reservation should their primary ambulances be out of their protection areas or in the event an emergency incident requires additional resources.

"The primary goal of any fire department is to continually improve services to the residents of the communities that we serve. Agreements such as this will not only result in a higher level of care to the Pauma Valley and Hwy 76 corridor but will also lead to more positive outcomes for this historically underserved portion of the county.” said CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire Authority Chief Tony Mecham.

“It has been Mercy’s mission to continually improve upon the level of service we can provide to communities within our operating areas. We are confident this ideally placed ambulance will help us achieve just that. With casinos beginning to reopen throughout the County, this valuable resource will certainly provide greater coverage for visitors and tribal members. We would like to thank CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire Authority for continuing to be among our most valuable and accommodating partners. This goal would not have been realized without their support.” Said Mercy Medical Transportation President Rick Roesch.