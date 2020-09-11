THE AMERICAN FLAG: “OLD GLORY”

By Robert Gehr

9-11-2001: 19 years ago today -- a time for reflection

"Emotional and physical wounds continue to heal, while the visible and not so visible scars remain. -- Robert Gehr

September 11, 2020 (El Cajon) -- Although tattered and torn, this American flag still represents the soil on which we live. Waving on in the wind, beckoning to the patriots among us. A symbol of strength and courage surviving the elements of nature. A special piece of cloth that binds Americans together within the fabric of life.

Songs have been written exemplifying the glory for which it stands. We salute the red, white and blue as a sign of respect, then pause to remember those brave soldiers who fought and died in various wars to protect this cherished land we live on.

‘Old Glory’ may fade with time and show some wear, yet no one can take away our admiration of this symbol and the freedom for which it stands, no matter what happens.

The ‘Stars and Stripes’ design has changed a few times in our short history, yet immense pride has continued to be steadfast throughout it all, and remains so.

I remember once upon a time long ago as children, we had a flag in the classroom and as we were standing at attention in the morning, we put our right hand over our heart and recited this…

“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all”.

This ideology is what our nation, the United States of America was built on.

50 stars and 13 stripes set in the colors of red, white and blue. How beautiful is that?

©2015 by Robert Gehr