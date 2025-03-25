AMERICAN MARKETING ASSOCIATION SAN DIEGO SANDIE AWARDS CALL FOR ENTRIES; OPEN THROUGH APRIL 1

The Sandie Awards invites San Diego marketing professionals to submit their best campaigns and projects – from branding and creative to storytelling and social – to compete for top honors among their peers.

East County News Service

March 25, 2025 (San Diego) - The American Marketing Association (AMA) San Diego Chapter has opened a call for entries for its Sandie Awards, the prestigious annual marketing awards program that recognizes the best marketing campaigns and projects created by or for an agency, consultancy, corporation, educational institution, nonprofit or college student in San Diego County. Entries for work completed in 2024 are being accepted here through April 1.

The Sandie Awards or “Sandies” recognize work across marketing categories ranging from branding and integrated campaigns to social media and video, plus the Peers of the Year program, which includes Agency and Trailblazer of the Year. Kerri V. Kapich of the San Diego Tourism Authority was named 2024 Marketer of the Year. See full award categories list here.

A dinner program on May 22 at the iconic Town and Country Resort will host hundreds of marketing leaders and professionals as Sandies winners are revealed live. Troy Johnson, food critic, Food Network star, and San Diego Magazine publisher, will emcee. Early bird tickets start at $135 and include a cocktail reception, full-course dinner, wine, and after party. Tickets available here.

AMA San Diego VP of Special Events Summer Haines says, “This is our third Sandies and it’s been wonderful to see the growth in number of awards and participants – from in-house departments to agencies, and nonprofits to universities. The awards spotlight the standout marketing being done in San Diego County and honor professionals creating incredibly successful work across the region.”

AMA SD Sandie Awards sponsors:

Sponsorship opportunities available here.

Causal, AMA San Diego Premier Partner, is sponsoring the Sandie Awards and is excited to celebrate the winning entries. Causal Sales Director Gloria Collett says, “The Sandie Awards beautifully highlight the stellar marketing work being done in San Diego. Our team at Causal works daily to deliver maximum value and results to our clients – just as the Sandie Awards winners do – and we look forward to applauding the honorees in May.”

About American Marketing Association San Diego

San Diego AMA is a 501(c)3 organization comprising mid- to senior-level marketers invested in advancing the art of marketing and creating unique growth and learning opportunities for marketers. San Diego AMA provides education, networking, information, resources, and valuable connections in a fun and approachable environment where personal development goals can be achieved. Visit www.sdama.org.