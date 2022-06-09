AMERICAN MELANOMA FOUNDATION FUNDS SHADE STRUCTURE AT SANTEE LAKES

Source: Santee Lakes

June 9, 2022 (Santee) - Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve is proud to announce our new Campground shade structure has been the perfect addition to our Campground! We would like to thank the American Melanoma Foundation (AMF) for partially funding this 30’x40’ structure to cover our playground in the campground and protect our camping kiddos.

A special thanks to Dr. Mona Z. Mofid, F.A.A.D. Diplomate, American Board of Dermatology and Medical Director of the American Melanoma Foundation. Dr. Mofid serves the greater San Diego community in private practice with Sharp Community Medical Group.

“Dr. Mona, as she is lovingly called by her patients, was instrumental in orchestrating this grant opportunity for Santee Lakes. This is our second shade structure funded by Dr. Mofid and the AMF. Since every project at the Lakes is not funded by tax dollars or water rate payer funds, but by user fees or grants such as this, we couldn’t be more grateful”, said Shawna Fakhouri, Operations Administrator for Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve.

We have approximately 48,000 guests in our campground annually, half of which are children. With 24,000 children in the campground annually, we could easily say approximately 2,000 children enjoy the playground each month, with summer months bringing more. Adults also benefit while their kids play in an enclosed, safe environment; therefore, the actual number of guests benefitting is much greater. The playground in our campground is open longer compared to our day use area playgrounds, with 15 hours per day of accessibility, which is 105 hours per week of playtime.

What is also wonderful about this playground is that it is centrally located with a large turf area adjacent to it where campers get together and spend afternoons having picnics, playing games and relaxing while the kids play on the playground. It is also located directly across from the Campground Clubhouse and our pool facility.

When you come to camp at Santee Lakes, be sure to check out this awesome structure.

You can find out more about the American Melanoma Foundation and Dr. Mona at the following sites:

https://melanomafoundation.org/

http://www.drmonamofid.com/