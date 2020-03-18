AMID CORONAVIRUS, MTS WILL CONTINUE REGULAR SERVICE ON BUSES AND TROLLEYS THROUGH MARCH 31

Source: MTS

March 18, 2020 (San Diego) - The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System will continue running normal weekday and weekend service through March 31. This will allow more opportunities for passengers to practice social distancing during this critical time. MTS will continue to monitor bus and Trolley ridership and adjust service levels if necessary.

“Our buses and Trolleys are taking our most vulnerable residents to critical services, and first responders, grocery store employees, nurses and other healthcare workers to their jobs when we need them the most,” said MTS Chief Executive Officer Paul Jablonski. “We will continue doing that at the same level at least through March 31. Preliminary estimates suggest ridership is down approximately 40% compared to the average weekday. Regardless of service levels, we will continue to sanitize our system daily using cleaners recommended by the CDC.”

MTS has implemented a very strict cleaning regimen on all trolleys, buses and stations, including:

All MTS vehicles are cleaned daily, with additional deep cleanings using bleach to disinfect and other solutions recommended by the CDC

Disinfectant is used to wipe down exposed surfaces nightly to help eliminate germs

Maintenance teams sweep, dust and spot mop nightly

Trolleys are often wiped down mid-day

Frequent deep cleanings are done on Trolley stations. This includes power washing floors, canopies, railing, benches, kiosk signs, disinfecting trash cans and more

Handwashing stations at all 54 Trolley stations, plus the UTC Transit Center

Stationed cleaning crews at the San Ysidro, 12th & Imperial, Old Town & El Cajon stations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to further disinfect station surfaces, as well as Trolley doors and buttons when they arrive to the stations

MTS would also like to remind its monthly and 30-day Compass Card pass holders that have signed up for auto-renewals to be mindful of their renewal timeline if they are not riding. Please visit the Compass webpage for more information or call 619-595-5636 or 511 to speak with a representative.

