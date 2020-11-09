AMID PANDEMIC, PARKWAY PLAZA OFFERS VIRTUAL AND IN PERSON SANTA VISITS

East County News Service

November 9, 2020 (El Cajon) – Visiting Santa is a treasured holiday tradition. This year, despite a pandemic, Parkway Plaza regional shopping mall in El Cajon is making sure that every child can see Santa. With help from the elves and partners at Cherry Hill Programs, you can either visit Santa at the mall or online now through December 24.

For in-person Santa visits and photos, you can make an appointment here: https://www.whereissanta.com/#4/41.88/-87.62. Walk-ins will be taken on a space available basis and children won't be sititng on Santa's lap this holiday season, due to social distancing needs.

Or visit createholidaymagic.com to browse and schedule your child's personalized virtual holiday experience.

Reservations are limited. Some virtual experiences are free, but others have a fee. Virtual Santa options include:

Live VIP Zoom Video Call with Santa

Virtual Photos with Santa

Virtual Pet Photos with Santa

Exclusive Video Story Time with Santa

And more.

For complete details, visit createholidaymagic.com/faq.