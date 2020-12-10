AMTRAK PACIFIC SURFLINER IMPLEMENTS TEMPORARY ADJUSTMENTS FOR THOSE WHO NEED TO TRAVEL FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Source: AMTRAK

Photo provided courtesy of LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

Reservations will be required on Pacific Surfliner trains traveling between San Diego and San Luis Obispo on December 23-28, 2020.

December 10, 2020 (San Diego) -- To safely manage travel on the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® route around the Christmas holiday, reservations will be required on trains that travel between San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties. Customers are encouraged to travel only for essential purposes in observation of the statewide stay-at-home order, and to familiarize themselves with local health and safety regulations that may vary by region.

A reservation will be required to travel on Pacific Surfliner trains beginning Wednesday, December 23 through Monday, December 28, 2020, to help manage capacity and allow customers to distance themselves from each other onboard. Additionally, the Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended during this period - monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted onboard Pacific Surfliner trains on these dates.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used. However, multi-ride ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip (train and date) through the Amtrak RideReserve program on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, or an Amtrak agent prior to traveling during the reservation period; thus, ensuring travelers have the safest and most comfortable journey possible.

The Pacific Surfliner remains dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crews during the continued pandemic. A number of new safety and cleaning measures have been implemented at stations and on trains. Visit pacificsurfliner.com/safety for additional information.

Tips to ensure a safe and smooth trip: