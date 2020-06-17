ANIMAL ATTRACTIONS: SAN DIEGO ZOO AND SAFARI PARK SET TO REOPEN JUNE 20

By Miriam Raftery

June 17, 2020 (San Diego) – Roaring back after the COVID-19 shut down of the past three months, the world famous San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in San Pasqual are set to reopen to the public on June 20. However, admissions will be limited and hours are reduced to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Preview days for members of the San Diego Zoological Society will be held June 16-18.

Some attractions such as bus tours and the Skyfari will not be operating at the zoo. At the Safari Park, the Africa Tram and Cheetah Run will be closed. Strollers, wheelchairs and ECVs are available to rent.

You can also buy a tour or Safari for a personal guided experience in a private cart with guide who will teach you how wildlife is cared for at the Zoo and Safari Park.

Shows and the 4D theater are also suspended temporarily, as is the parking tram at the Safari Park. Children’s play areas will also be closed, and some wildlife viewing areas may be closed or limited in the number of guests admitted.

No feeding or touching animals will be allowed for the protection of the wildlife.

Restaurants will be open for carry-out and socially distanced outdoor seating at some locations. A limited number of stores and carts with merchandise will be available.

Guests will be asked to maintain six feet of social distancing from other people and from animals. Those age 2 and up must wear masks except when eating or drinking.





It’s recommended to purchase admission tickets in advance online, as well as tickets for any tours or other premium experiences. Health screenings will be done prior to entering the zoo.

Entry will be on a first-come, first serve basis until daily capacity is reached, though as guests exit others will be admitted. Check the zoo’s website for estimated wait times and suggested best times to visit. Guests who exit will not be allowed to reenter.

Parking will be limited, however the Safari Park’s $15 parking fee will be waived temporarily. Some pathways and exhibits may be closed.

Outdoor lockers are available at the Safari Park, but not lockers at the Zoo due to the enclosed location.

Hand sanitizers will be available and frequent hand washing is recommended.





To learn more, visit https://zoo.sandiegozoo.org/.