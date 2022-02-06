ANIMAL SERVICES GIVES MICROCHIP READERS TO SHERIFF SO DEPUTIES CAN SCAN PETS, HELP FURRY FRIENDS GET HOME FASTER

By Miriam Raftery

February 6, 2022 (San Diego) -- Imagine calling your dog’s name to come inside. After a few minutes, you realize they’re gone. One in three pets will get lost in their lifetime. Dogs jump fences, cats escape, even other small pets can become lost. Not knowing where your furry friends may be or if they're safe can be very worrisome for families.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has a new way to help bring those lost animals home safely.

Deputies can now scan lost pets for microchips thanks to a generous donation from County Animal Services. 20 pet microchip readers will be distributed at Sheriff's Stations and Substations.

“This donation comes with a wonderful story,” says Melissa Aquino with the Sheriff’s media relations department. “In January of this year, a sweet German Shepherd named Lucy ran away from home because she got scared of the fireworks. The Ramona Sheriff's Substation posted her information on social media, but deputies had to wait until the morning for County Animal Control Officers to scan Lucy for a microchip. Director Kelly Campbell saw the heartwarming story and collaborated with Undersheriff Kelly Martinez to facilitate the donation.“

A Sheriff’s media release states, “Pets are family. The Sheriff's Department is glad to partner with County Animal Services to bring your lost pet back home and in your loving arms as quickly as possible. “