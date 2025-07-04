ANIMAL SERVICES SEEKS HELP TO FIND ANIMAL ABUSE SUSPECT WHO DRAGGED DOG BEHIND JEEP CHEROKEE IN SPRING VALLEY

Source: County News Service

July 4, 2025 (Spring Valley) -- San Diego County Animal Services is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a horrific act of animal cruelty in Spring Valley.

On July 2 around 5:45 p.m., witnesses observed a red and brown Doberman being dragged behind a vehicle traveling at an estimated 30 miles per hour near the 9100 block of Edgewood Drive in Spring Valley. Witnesses reported that the dog was flipping over while being dragged, and that the driver appeared to laugh and ignored bystanders’ attempts to intervene. The incident continued for several minutes along Bancroft Drive.

“This is a truly shocking act of cruelty,” said County Animal Services Director Vaughn Maurice. “We are doing everything we can to identify the person responsible and ensure they are held accountable. We need the community’s help. If you saw anything or know who was involved, please contact us immediately. Your tip could make all the difference for this innocent animal.”

Witnesses described the suspect as a white man in his thirties with long gold or brown hair and a red beard. The vehicle involved was described as an older model black Jeep Cherokee.

Investigators have determined that the vehicle may have previously been owned by another individual, and they are working to locate the current owner.

Graphic Content Warning: This video contains graphic footage of a dog being dragged behind a vehicle. Viewer discretion is advised. Click to watch the video.

Anyone with information about this crime, the suspect, or the whereabouts of the dog involved is urged to call San Diego County Animal Services at 619-541-1155. Callers can remain anonymous.





