ANIMAL TALES: CAMPO’S FARM ANIMAL REFUGE GOING STRONG AFTER COVID

Photo: Matt Lieurance with rescue Diamond. Photo courtesy Farm Animal Refuge

March 24, 2022 (Campo) — When Jordan Russo and Matt Lieurance met working at Chili’s 14 years ago, they had no idea they would eventually become close friends, roommates, and co-founders of an animal sanctuary in Campo.

“We just had this really close bond,” said Lieurance about meeting Russo.

This bond led the two East County natives to open the Farm Animal Refuge, located at 33233 Shockey Truck Trail in Campo, in August of 2016 after they visited animal sanctuaries in Los Angeles and realized there was nothing like them in San Diego County.

A mere five years later, the duo have experienced many successes, including partnering with Ariana Grande’s charity Orange Twins Rescue. With the help of Orange Twins, Lieurance and Russo assist other area animal sanctuaries in getting funding for fencing and other necessities. Last year, they also worked together to rescue 111 potbellied pigs that were originally in a hoarding situation in San Bernardino, according to Lieurance.

Farm Animal Refuge could not keep all 111 potbellied pigs but quickly helped to rehome and even transport many of them to sanctuaries and private homes across the country. They still have 9 of the porcine fosters in their care.

Potbellied pigs and roosters are the two agricultural animals most in need, according to Lieurance. “Over 90 to 95 percent get rehomed.”

Photo, right: Mama Carol and her six piglets, Josie, Oliver, Fiona, Dora, Phoebe, and Willow, were rescued from a high kill shelter. Photo courtesy Farm Animal Refuge

People often buy potbellied pigs after breeders misrepresent how large the animals will become and they end up with 150-pound pets for which they cannot care.

Similarly, people buy baby chicks thinking they will be hens and are unprepared for a loud rooster that typically is not allowed in their residential area due to noise, so they look to rehome them.

Photo, left: the sanctuary’s first three rescues, Gerald, Sunny and Ryan. Photo courtesy Farm Animal Refuge

In Campo, keeping roosters is not a problem. Russo and Lieurance are fortunate to live and work at the sanctuary, though Russo also has a day job as a workers compensation specialist, she said. She works remotely so she is able to assist with caring for the animals.

Lieurance used to work full-time as a bartender but when he got laid off due to Covid, donations to the sanctuary made it possible for him to switch to spending his time working at the sanctuary, he said, although he does occasionally work shifts with their mobile vet.

Covid also caused Russo and Lieurance to transition from doing many in-person events such as their annual open house every October to providing virtual tours. However, they have resumed private tours that can be booked on their website as well as hosting a public tour every month or two.

Lieurance said that concern for the safety of guests as well as volunteers are accounted for in offering these tours. People are able to social distance because of the sanctuary’s layout and tours are conducted outside.

The safety of the animals has always been important at Farm Animal Refuge. According to Lieurance, the various species of rescues are kept in their own separate areas, with the exception of “the funky bunch.”

The funky bunch is a nickname given to a group of mainly elderly rescues or animals with mobility issues who do better kept in the same area away from younger and more agile members of the same species. These animals often need special attention. Three of the funky rescues are in wheelchairs designed for their species.

Photo, right: Fred came to the sanctuary with a spinal injury that cost him the use of his back legs but he gets around well using a cart. Photo courtesy Farm Animal Refuge

Farm Animal Refuge’s first three residents were three roosters, according to Lieurance. Soon after came Ruby, a pot-bellied pig they found in a dog shelter in Pomona.

Their most recent rescue is a goat named Layla who had been part of a 4H breeding program. Lieurance said that Layla had been scheduled to be slaughtered on a Thursday but was rescued that Tuesday. When they got her, they discovered she was pregnant. Her two babies, Betty and Sabrina, will live the rest of their lives safe with their mother at the sanctuary.

In addition to around 90 farm animals that live permanently at Farm Animal Refuge and the pot-bellied pigs still waiting to be rehome are Russo’s and Lieurance’s personal dogs plus an unknown number of free-roaming cats that refuse to leave, according to Lieurance. Like the other animals there, the cats have all been altered to prevent pregnancy.

The dogs and cats might be a normal sight for visitors to Farm Anima Refuge, but for many people who go to farm animal sanctuaries, it’s their first time interacting with agricultural animals.

“Pigs love belly rubs, cows play ball, goats love to cuddle, turkeys actually give hugs and purr,” said Russo. “Once people get to experience that, they feel differently about farmed animals. And hopefully this leads to a compassionate lifestyle and diet.”

Both Russo and Lieurance have both been vegan for over a decade and cite their love of animals as both the reason for that choice and for opening Farm Animal Refuge.

“I really just wanted to have a place where animals could be safe, and people could have the opportunity to interact with farmed animals in the same way they interact with dogs and cats,” said Russo of her motivation for co-founding the sanctuary.

Farm Animal Refuge survives mainly off small but consistent donations from private individuals, said Lieurance. The sanctuary does not receive any government funding because there isn’t a lot available for farm animals. Lieurance and Russo hope to get grants in the near future for educational programs, such as virtual visits for schools.

Also in the near future, Russo’s parents will start helping out at the sanctuary. Russo’s sister Caryle Russo already does her part. She lives at the sanctuary and works remotely like her sister. “I don’t know what we would do without her,” said Russo.

Photo, left: Grace was rescued from a backyard butcher and now enjoys her days with her boyfriend, a black angus steer named India. Photo courtesy Farm Animal Refuge

Besides Russo’s parents and sister, twenty to thirty volunteers will provide much needed assistance depending upon the week, according to Lieurance. There are also around 50 to 70 people signed up to assist with special projects when needed, including such efforts as fixing broken fencing and pens, or building playgrounds for the animals

Anyone wanting to volunteer can sign up on Farm Animal Refuge’s website. Donations are taken primarily through an app called Patreon. This app allows donors to sign up for any dollar amount. In return, donors get news first as well as access to behind-the-scenes information.

Patreon is similar to a social media app except donors will only see posts from Farm Animal Refuge. According to Lieurance, these donations, however small, are what allow him and Russo to provide proper homes, feed, and veterinary care for all their wonderful rescues.

S.J. Miller

