An anthology features San Diego authors: San Diego Writers and Editors Guild releases its thirteenth anthology in October

East County News Service

September 28, 2025 (San Diego) – The San Diego Writers and Editors Guild launches Good Luck with That—the Guilded Pen’s thirteenth annual anthology. The collection includes thirty-six stories written by twenty-nine members on the theme: “Good Luck or Is It?”

Sandra Yeaman. In her twenties, Sandra traveled to Tehran, Iran, where she taught English as a Second Language for employees of National Iranian Radio and Television. When that program shut down, she moved to Romania for a one-year Fulbright grant to teach English at the University. Yeaman spent most of her adult life living and working in other countries as a diplomat with the US Department of State. Whispers in the Shadows is her debut novel. She now lives in El Cajon, CA.

Sandra Yeaman, president of the Guild, says, “Several of this year’s stories show individuals have the ability to direct their luck through their choices; where others point out that luck is in the eye of the beholder. A man who experiences painful injuries is told how lucky he is to have survived, but he argues that he doesn’t agree. Several of the stories leave the ending open to the reader’s imagination; others see silver linings in black clouds; or the dark underbelly of presumed good fortune.”

Visit www.SDWEG.org to purchase a copy. Those wanting to know more about the stories can watch author interviews at: https://sdweg.org/Anthology, including one for Sandra Yeaman, who lives in your target area.

About the San Diego Writers and Editors Guild: SDWEG, founded in 1979, is a group of writers and editors dedicated to improving skills and advancing writing and editing careers. Members can submit to the Guild’s anthology and enjoy monthly meetings with presentations, author marketing support, and a Facebook Group page for members to network regularly and share information with other writers. To learn more, visit the Guild’s website: https://sdweg.org/. East County News Service

