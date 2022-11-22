ANZA BORREGO DECEMBER ACTIVITES: HIKES, STARGAZING, CHILI FEST AND MORE

East County News Service November 22, 2022 (Borrego Springs) – The Anza Borrego Desert Natural History Association has an array of classes, outings and activities planned for December during the coolest time of the year. From moonlit desert walks to bike rides, birdwatching and photography sessions, there’s something for everyone coming up. Find full details and register at https://www.abdnha.org/calendar1.htm#baron3, and scroll down for highlights. Dec. 1, Thur., 8 a.m. – Noon

Birding Walk: Tamarisk Grove



Leaders: Tom Keffer and Lee Christie



Our destination this week will be the Tamarisk Grove Campground and Yaqui Well area. More often than not, we see owls, particularly Long-eared and Barn Owls. Other attractions are Loggerhead Shrike, Lesser Goldfinch, and Ladder-backed Woodpecker. 2 mi RT, flat. Bring lunch/snacks, binoculars, water. Meet at ABDNHA. Max: 15. Register at the Nature Center, 760-767-3098.







Dec. 2, Fri., 10 a.m. start time



Friendly Friday Bike Ride Volunteer



Leader: Paul Petersen



Relaxed social ride of 20-30 mostly flat miles at a 10-12 mph pace. Routes will vary weekly, fun rides to highlight the roads less travelled. Return time will vary with route chosen. No charge. Meet at the ABDNHA parking lot.







Dec. 3, Sat., 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.



ABDNHA’s Famous CHILI FEST



ABDNHA’s Members Appreciation Event at the Nature Center is back in-person this year with all the fixings of homemade chili, corn bread, and dessert. ABDNHA members (including those who join this evening) receive 20% discount on purchases in the Nature Center during the event. Arrive early, the first 50 guests receive a door prize! One of our most popular events of the year! This year we’re setting up outside on the east side of the ABDNHA Nature Center.







Dec. 3, Sat., 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Hike: Moonlight Canyon and Inner Pasture (Moderate/Demanding)



Hike Leaders: Tom Keffer and Lee Christie



our choice of two hikes. The easier hike is the Moonlight Canyon loop (2.5 mi, 300 vertical). For those who like more of a challenge, there is an optional side trip out to the Inner Pasture (an extra 4.25 mi RT, 600’ vertical) for fantastic views. Be prepared for a County Park Entrance fee. Bring lunch/snacks and water.







Dec. 6, Tues., 6:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. Class #2 of 4 Classes held Nov. 29, Dec 6, 13, 20



iPhone Photography: A Four-Session Class – Webinar only



Instructors: Sandy Zelasko & Mike McElhatton.



Virtually everyone carries their phone with them these days, and with advances in technology, the newer iPhones are an excellent piece of photo equipment. Whether you want photos of family or friends, landscapes, your travels, or nature, this four-part course is intended to give you the training to get the very best photos from your iPhone. Although other phones also feature advanced cameras, this class is focused on iPhones only. Classes will be recorded and available to those registered for 30 days after end of class. Non-members $70; Members $50. First class begins Nov. 29.



Register online for November 29 class, above, includes all four classes.







Dec. 7, Wed., 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.



Full Moon Desert Walk: South Palm Wash



Leader: Mike McElhatton, ABDNHA Education Director



Experience the unique and serene beauty of moonlight on the canyon walls as we take an easy 1.5-mile walk through South Palm Wash. Bring a flashlight, water, and good hiking shoes. High clearance vehicle helpful but not necessary. Activity cancels with cloud cover or high wind. No charge; call the Nature Center at 760-767-3098 to reserve. Limited to 22. Meet at ABDNHA Library.







Dec. 8, Thurs., 8 a.m. – Approximately Noon



Hike: Vista del Malpais (Moderate)



Leader: Bruce Kelley, ABDNHA Volunteer



East of Font’s Point several miles on the same escarpment with 360-degree views. We will 4WD off S-22 on Palo Verde Wash about 3 miles, parking on the side of the jeep road. The hike is a moderate hike 1.5 miles one way, with gradual gradient up washes to the vista. We will walk along the rim for a few hundred yards, enjoying the vistas and then return down the same washes. Bring water, sunscreen, a windbreaker, a hiking stick, good hiking shoes and 4WD vehicle if you can. Meet in parking lot of ABDNHA by 7:50 a.m. No charge; call the Nature Center to reserve, 760-767-3098. Proof of Covid vaccination will be required.







Dec. 8, Thur., 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Bird Walk: Salton Sea Unit 1, Vendel Rd.



Birding Leaders: Tom Keffer & Lee Christie



Today we head to one of the best birding locations in our region as we travel to the Salton Sea, Unit 1 of the Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge. Easy walks of 2 miles. Travel time in each direction is about 1 hour. We leave from the ABDNHA parking lot at 8:00 a.m. Bring a lunch, plenty of water, and binoculars. NM $22, M $16, V $14. Register at the Nature Center or call 760-767-3098.







Dec. 9, Fri., 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.



Pam’s Ambles (Easy)



Leader: Pam Blake



ABDNHA Volunteer Pam’s ambles are easygoing social walks where we can explore along the way – plants, flowers, geology, scenery and time for photographs. Locations are selected where participants can easily return their car or continue on their own if they wish. Meet at ABDNHA. No charge, call the Nature Center to reserve, 760-767-3098.







Dec. 9, Fri., 10 a.m. start time



Friendly Friday Bike Ride



Leader: Paul Petersen



Relaxed social ride of 20-30 mostly flat miles at a 10-12 mph pace. Routes will vary weekly, fun rides to highlight the roads less travelled. Return time will vary with route chosen. No charge. Meet at the ABDNHA parking lot, 652 Palm Canyon.







Dec. 10, Sat., 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Hike: Ghost Mountain (Moderate)



Hike Leaders: Tom Keffer & Lee Christie



This is a hike of 2.5 miles, with 600 feet of vertical. Hike up Ghost Mountain, past the abandoned home of Marshal South. Additional easy side trip (1 mi) to Morteros Trail to visit pictographs, rock shelters, and Indian mortars. 4WD is not necessary, unless it has been raining recently. Optional 1.8-mile RT hike on Pictograph Trail for those with a high-clearance vehicle. Bring lunch/snacks and water. Meet at ABDNHA. Max: 15. Register at the Nature Center, 760-767-3098.







Dec. 10, Sat., 6:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.



ABDNHA Travel Series: Friendly Albania, Hidden Gem of the Balkans



In-person lecture in the ABDNHA library



Presenter: Mike McElhatton, ABDNHA Program Director



From the clear blue waters of the Ionian Sea in the south to the high and rugged Accursed Mountains in the north, Mike and Terri McElhatton give you a seat on a journey by car through one of the least visited countries in Europe. For many years Albania was closed to the world with a harsh communist regime in power. The last remnants of that system were cast aside in 1997, and Albania is now a very safe and fascinating place to visit, a NATO country, with a unique culture and a friendly population eager to connect with the rest of the world. Albania is a land of variety, with mountains, green forests, and turquoise rivers of snowmelt that make it ideal for hiking, biking, and river running. NM $12, M $10, V $8. Register at www.abdnha.org, Nature Center, or call 760-767-3098. This program is free for life members. Please call 730-767-3098 to register.

Dec. 13, Tues., 6:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. Class #3 of 4



Classes held Nov. 29, Dec 6, 13, 20



iPhone Photography: A Four-Session Class – Webinar only



Instructors: Sandy Zelasko & Mike McElhatton.



Virtually everyone carries their phone with them these days, and with advances in technology, the newer iPhones are an excellent piece of photo equipment. Whether you want photos of family or friends, landscapes, your travels, or nature, this four-part course is intended to give you the training to get the very best photos from your iPhone. Although other phones also feature advanced cameras, this class is focused on iPhones only. Classes will be recorded and available to those registered for 30 days after end of class. Non-members $70; Members $50. First class begins Nov. 29.



Register online for November 29 class, above, includes all four classes.







Dec. 15, Thur., 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Birding Walk: Agua Caliente Bird



Leaders: Tom Keffer & Lee Christie



Our destination this week is the Agua Caliente County Park. We hope to see Hummingbirds, Woodpeckers, Western Bluebirds, Great-tailed Grackle, and, perhaps, a Hermit Thrush. Bring lunch/snacks, binoculars, water. 2 mi RT, flat. Park entrance fee. Meet at ABDNHA. Max: 15. Register at the Nature Center, 760-767-3098. ❑ Dec. 16, Fri., 10 a.m. start time Friendly Friday Bike Ride See Dec. 2 for details.







Dec. 17, Sat., 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Hike: Hawk Valley (Easy - Moderate)



Hike Leaders: Tom Keffer and Lee Christie



Gorgeous sandstone cliffs, killer views out the Borrego Valley, all in a close-to-home package. It doesn’t always happen but, who knows? We might even see a hawk. 3 mi RT, 500’ of climbing. Possible optional bonus trails. Suitable for most 2WD. Bring lunch/snacks and water. Meet at ABDNHA. Max: 15. Register at the Nature Center, 760-767-3098.







Dec. 17, Sat., 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.



Stargazing : Constellations



Presenter: Astronomer Randolph Baron



All of Dr. Baron’s programs will begin with an indoor lecture about the selected night sky topic, followed by viewing in the ABDNHA Garden. For our ancestors who lived without light pollution, the sky was a mystical and unknowable realm that was woven into folklore and mythology. Tonight, we’ll delve into some of that mythology and then go out to the garden to learn some constellation patterns. We will also look at the winter Milky Way and the zodiac. Mars will be very close to the Earth, so we definitely will look at this endlessly fascinating planet. Maximum 17 people. NM $12, M $10, V $8. Register: www.abdnha.org, Nature Center, or call 760-767-3098 . This program is free for life members. Please call 730-767-3098 to register.

Dec. 20, Tues., 9 a.m. – Approx Noon



Nature Journaling with Pat and Pam (Easy)



Leaders: Pat Matthews and Pam Blake, ABDNHA Volunteers



This activity repeats on the first and third Tuesdays of the month to explore nature journaling in the ABDNHA garden and in the field until noon. No experience necessary—just a curiosity about the natural world. Participants will need a small journal (preferably of 130 lb. watercolor paper), pencil, eraser, micron pen, colored pencils or compact watercolor set, and a chair. We will be outdoors, so a sun hat, water, jacket, and snack are recommended. Meet in parking lot of ABDNHA. No charge; call the Nature Center to reserve.







Dec. 20, Tue, 6:30 – 7:45 p.m.



Class #4 iPhone Photography: 4-Session Class, Webinar only.



Instructors: Sandy Zelasko & Mike McElhatton.



Virtually everyone carries their phone with them these days, and with advances in technology, the newer iPhones are an excellent piece of photo equipment. Whether you want photos of family or friends, landscapes, your travels, or nature, this four-part course is intended to give you the training to get the very best photos from your iPhone. Although other phones also feature advanced cameras, this class is focused on iPhones only. Classes will be recorded and available to those registered for 30 days after end of class. Non-members $70; Members $50. First class begins Nov. 29.



Register online for November 29 class, above, includes all four classes.







Dec. 22, Thur., 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Birding Walk: San Felipe Wildlife Area



Leaders: Tom Keffer & Lee Christie



A large, but little-visited preserve in the San Felipe Valley. If we’re lucky, its variety of oak woodlands, chaparral, and native grasses can make for some good birding. Birds or not, it’s always beautiful! 3 mi RT, easy. Bring lunch/snacks, binoculars, water. Meet at ABDNHA. Max: 15. Register at the Nature Center, 760-767-3098.







Dec. 23, Fri., 10 a.m. start time



Friendly Friday Bike Ride



Leader: Paul Petersen



Relaxed social ride of 20-30 mostly flat miles at a 10-12 mph pace. Routes will vary weekly, fun rides to highlight the roads less travelled. Return time will vary with route chosen. No charge. Meet at the ABDNHA parking lot, 652 Palm Canyon.







Dec. 24, Sat., 8 a.m. – Noon



Hike: T-Canyon (Easy/Moderate)



Hike Leaders: Tom Keffer and Lee Christie



A 3-mile hike with 400’ of elevation gain up a local canyon with a “T” at the end, offering two ends for the price of one. Let’s call it “T-Canyon”. It’s located in the Desert Gardens area of Coyote Canyon. Access is via a sandy road that is usually accessible for most 2WD. Bring lunch/snacks and water. Meet at ABDNHA. Max: 15. Register at the Nature Center, 760-767-3098.







Dec. 29, Thur., 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.



Birding Walk: Borrego Springs Resort



Leaders: Tom Keffer & Lee Christie



Open water in the desert always attracts a wide variety of birds, and the ponds at the now-closed golf course at the Borrego Springs Resort are no exception. We will look for Hooded Merganser, Ruddy Duck, Green Heron, and Blackcrowned Night Heron. Optional side trip to the settling ponds at the Water Treatment Plant. Bring snacks, binoculars, water. Meet at ABDNHA. Max: 15. Register at the Nature Center, 760-767-3098.







Dec. 30, Fri., 10 a.m. start time



Friendly Friday Bike Ride



Leader: Paul Petersen



Relaxed social ride of 20-30 mostly flat miles at a 10-12 mph pace. Routes will vary weekly, fun rides to highlight the roads less travelled. Return time will vary with route chosen. No charge. Meet at the ABDNHA parking lot, 652 Palm Canyon.







Dec. 31, Sat., 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.



Hike: Rass Point (Moderate) Hike



Leaders: Tom Keffer & Lee Christie



California Riding and Hiking Trail from Hellhole Canyon to Rass Point. 3 miles RT, 900 vertical. Start at the Hellhole Canyon trailhead, then head up the riding trail. Get ready for your New Year’s party with a good, short workout with fantastic views! Be prepared to pay a $10 parking fee. Bring lunch/snacks and water. Meet at ABDNHA. Max: 15. Register at the Nature Center, 760-767-3098.







Dec. 31, Sat., 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.



Stargazing : Our Moon!



Presenter: Astronomer Randolph Baron



All of Dr. Baron’s programs will begin with an indoor lecture about the selected night sky topic, followed by viewing in the ABDNHA Garden. The moon is well placed tonight on New Year’s Eve for observation. After having been almost totally ignored in the decades after the Apollo program, the moon is once again the focus of much attention. What do we know about this other world that has inspired and fascinated countless generations of humans? How did it form? Did it ever possess an atmosphere? Did water ever flow on its surface? Let’s consider these and other questions before we head out and observe Luna. We’ll try to identify various features and look for much more than just the iconic craters! Maximum 17 people. NM $12, M $10, V $8. Register: www.abdnha.org, Nature Center, or call 760-767-3098. This program is free for life members. Please call 730-767-3098 to register.



