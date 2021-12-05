ANZA BORREGO FOUNDATION’S HIKES RETURN: FIRST HIKE DEC. 14

By Miriam Raftery

December 5, 2021 (Borrego Springs) – The Anza Borrego Foundation’s member hikes are back starting Tuesday, December 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The first hike of the season will explore Sentenac Canyon and Cienega, including the Pacific Crest Trail and views of Earthquake Valley, Whale Peak, Volcan Mountain, Granite Mountain and Sentenac Canyon as well as Cienega, a rare desert wetland where habitat restoration is underway.

The hike starts with a brisk incline from the parking lot off San Felipe Road, just North of Scissors Crossing. The remainder of the hike is a moderate climb and will take you up to the base of Grapevine Mountain just under 2-miles in (depending on time), where there will be short break before turning around and heading back the way we came. This trail is exposed, so make sure to bring sun protection, layers and plenty of water. Sturdy shoes and hiking poles are recommended, too.

This year, all hikes will be led by ABF members. This first hike will be led by communications specialist Jaime Purinton, an avid hiker who hikes over 1,000 miles a year.

Member hikes are held the first Tuesday of each month and fill up quickly, so sign up early. REGISTER FOR DECEMBER HIKE

If you are not yet an ABF member, you can join to participate in hikes, get 15% off all State Park store purchase, invitations to members-only events and more.

BECOME A MEMBER!