ANZA-BORREGO NAMED BEST STATE PARK FOR WILDFLOWERS

Three other state parks in San Diego County also recognized





East County News Service

Photos. left and right by Bob Kutschner: Wildflower field sat Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

May 17, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) – Anza-Borrego Desert State Park has been named the best California state park for wildflower viewing in a new “Best of California State Parks” poll released by the California State Parks Foundation. Anza-Borrego also won an honorable mention for best camping location.

Three other state parks in San Diego County also made the list.

Torrey Pines state beach was named best state park for picnicking. Palomar Mountain state park earned honorable mentions for both picnicking and dog friendly adventures.

Cardiff State Beach took honorable mention in the best state beach category.

Photo, right: Palomar Mountain State Park, coutresy of the California Park Service

T his spring, California State Parks Foundation invited its members and supporters to nominate and vote on their favorite parks across ten categories. In just a few weeks, over 1,300 people participated in the process. Many of the survey participants also sent in photos and their personal stories and memories about why these parks are special.

“We launched the first ever ‘Best of California’s State Parks’ poll to honor and highlight the deep connection that people have to our parks,” said Rachel Norton, Executive Director of California State Parks Foundation. “These places represent the incredible diversity of experiences we can find in our state parks, from exploring the California coast to learning about our history. With summer approaching, we hope Californians will use the ‘Best of California’s State Parks’ poll results to get inspired to get outdoors with family and friends.”

The California state park system includes 280 state park units, over 340 miles of coastline, 970 miles of lake and river frontage, 15,000 campsites, 5,200 miles of trails, 3,195 historic buildings, and more than 11,000 known prehistoric and historic archaeological sites.

The winners of the 2025 “Best of California’s State Parks” poll include:

Best California State Park for Camping

Winner: Morro Bay State Park (San Luis Obispo County)

Honorable Mention: Anza-Borrego Desert State Park (San Diego, Imperial, and Riverside Counties) Honorable Mention: Anza-Borrego Desert State Park (San Diego, Imperial, and Riverside Counties)

Honorable Mention: Montaña de Oro State Park (San Luis Obispo County)





Best California State Park for Hiking

Winner: Mount Tamalpais State Park (Marin County)

Honorable Mention: Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park (Santa Cruz County)

Honorable Mention: Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park (Humboldt and Del Norte Counties)

Photo, right courtesy of Henri Migala: Hiking in Anza Borrego Desert State Park

Best California State Park for Spectacular Views

Winner: Point Lobos State Natural Reserve (Monterey County)

Honorable Mention: Garrapata State Park (Monterey County)

Honorable Mention: Mount Diablo State Park (Contra Costa County)





Best California State Park for Birdwatching

Winner: Salton Sea State Recreation Area (Imperial and Riverside Counties)

Honorable Mention: Henry W. Coe State Park (Santa Clara and Stanislaus Counties)

Honorable Mention: Millerton Lake State Recreation Area (Fresno and Madera Counties)





Best California State Park for Wildflowers

Winner: Anza-Borrego Desert State Park (San Diego, Imperial, and Riverside Counties)

Honorable Mention: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park (Sonoma and Napa Counties)

Honorable Mention: Chino Hills State Park (Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino)





Photo, right by Miriam Raftery: Visitors frolic in wildflower field at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

Best California State Park for Kid-Friendly Adventures

Winner: Natural Bridges State Beach (Santa Cruz County)

Honorable Mention: MacKerricher State Park (Mendocino County)

Honorable Mention: Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach (Alameda County)





Best California State Park for Picnicking

Winner: Torrey Pines State Beach (San Diego County)

Honorable Mention: China Camp State Park (Marin County)

Honorable Mention: Palomar Mountain State Park (San Diego County)





Best California State Park for Learning About History

Winner: Santa Cruz Mission State Historic Park (Santa Cruz County)

Honorable Mention: Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park (Tulare County)

Honorable Mention: Sue-meg State Park (Humboldt County)





Best California State Beach

Winner: Crystal Cove State Park (Orange County)

Honorable Mention: Cardiff State Beach (San Diego County)

Honorable Mention: Carmel River State Beach (Monterey County)





Best California State Park for Dog-Friendly Adventures

Winner: Sonoma Coast State Park (Sonoma County)

Honorable Mention: Palomar Mountain State Park (San Diego County)

Honorable Mention: Bean Hollow State Beach (San Mateo County)

Photo, right by Miriam Raftery: Dog romps in snow at Palomar Mountain State Park

About California State Parks Foundation

California State Parks Foundation, an independent, member-supported nonprofit with over 50 years of history, is dedicated to protecting and preserving the California state park system for the benefit of all. We work in parks and in Sacramento with partners, park staff, and policymakers to address the challenges parks face. To make real and lasting change we are working to build a movement of people who enjoy and advocate for their parks now, and for future generations. Learn more at www.calparks.org, or find California State Parks Foundation on Facebook, or Instagram and Twitter/X (@calparks).





