APPEALS COURT BLOCKS RELEASE OF “BOLDER THAN MOST” RAPIST

February 27, 2020 (San Diego)—The appellate court on Monday voted to block release of Alvin Quarles, dubbed the “Bolder than most” rapist, into Jacumba Hot Springs.

The appellate court overturned a decision made by Superior Court Judge David Gill to grant a conditional release to Quarles, who drew criticism for holding closed-door hearings that shut out victims and the public.

A bill supported by District Attorney Summer Stephans, called the Sexually Violent Predator Act, has been introduced in the State Senate to require that hearings on release of sexual predators be held in open court, unless a judge can provide a compelling reason for secrecy.

Quarles was convicted of over a dozen sexual assaults, including rapes that he forced victims’ partners to watch. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison but was later transferred to a state mental hospital and declared a sexually violent predator, before Judge Gill approved his conditional release which has now been blocked by the appellate court decision.