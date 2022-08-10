APRIL BAKER INTRODUCED AS WEST HILLS HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL

Experienced administrator and educational technology leader will lead the Wolf Pack

Source: Grossmont Union High School District

August 10, 2022 (Santee) - At its August 9, 2022 meeting, the Grossmont Union High School District (GUHSD) Governing Board (Board) appointed Mrs. April Baker to serve as Principal of West Hills High School (West Hills). Mrs. Baker will succeed Mrs. Robin Ballarin who accepted a leadership position as a Director of GUHSD Human Resources.

Mrs. Baker began her GUHSD career as an English Teacher at Mt. Miguel High School. She then served as a Lead Teacher at Grossmont Middle College High School before becoming a GUHSD Digital Learning Coach where her efforts to assist teachers integrate technology into their curriculum was a crucial contributor to the success of GUHSD’s FutureForward initiative. She then set out to serve in administration and joined the West Hills leadership team as an Assistant Principal where she served for 5 years. She was then asked to join the El Capitan High School administration for the 2021-22 school year before accepting the Principal position at West Hills.

“April Baker’s diverse background as teacher, educational technology leader, and administrator has prepared her well to carry forward the great Wolf Pack tradition of excellence in academics, athletics, and the arts,” said GUHSD Superintendent Mary Beth Kastan. “She’s spent over a decade as a trainer and facilitator, both locally and nationally, on educational technology and Universal Design for Learning, so she’s widely-known as an innovator who’s always putting cutting edge technology and practices to work for the benefit of our students,” Kastan added.

“April has a passion for her students and leads from the heart,” said El Capitan High School Principal Scott Goergens. “(She) has demonstrated a great ability to collaborate and lead while developing effective working relationships with students and staff which will serve her well in her role as Principal,” he said.

Ms. Baker earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Single Subject English, a California Clear Single Subject Teaching Credential, a Master of Arts Degree in English and an Administrative Credential from National University. She completed coursework for her Administrative Clear Credential at San Diego State University.