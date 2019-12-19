Aging, behavioral health, and chronic conditions among greatest priorities

Source: Grossmont Healthcare District

Photo: seven area hospitals brought together more than 100 regional healthcare and social service stakeholders at National University’s central campus to release the 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment findings earlier this month.

December 19, 2019 (San Diego) – How well does your local hospital know the everyday health needs of your community? Seven area hospitals and health systems are taking significant strides to do just that, with the release of a report Wednesday detailing San Diego County’s top health and social needs.

The Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) report is part of a three-year process bringing area hospitals together through a standing committee hosted by the Hospital Association of San Diego and Imperial Counties (HASD&IC). The committee leverages public input and regional health data to identify and prioritize the greatest health needs of San Diego County residents. Participating systems include Kaiser Foundation Hospital – San Diego and Zion, Palomar Health, Rady Children’s Hospital, Scripps Health, Sharp HealthCare, and Tri-City Medical Center, and UC San Diego Health. Associated partners include the Grossmont Healthcare District and the Institute for Public Health at SDSU.

The Hospital Association’s 2019 CHNA is built on the results and feedback from the 2016 assessment and includes extensive community engagement. Nearly 600 individuals participated in this year’s process, including nearly 140 community residents and more than 400 leaders and experts representing the San Diego County community.

“This report is intended to be a useful resource to both residents and health care providers to further communitywide health access and health improvement efforts,” said Anette Blatt, Director, Community Benefit and Advocacy Services Scripps Health, and Chair of the 2019 CHNA Committee.

This year’s results were released at an event earlier this month with several health care leaders and community partners. Aging concerns, behavioral health, cancer, and chronic conditions (i.e., heart disease, diabetes) were among the top health conditions identified through the process.

The latest report also lists social factors and stigma as underlying influences that function as barriers for people to access the services that address and manage these conditions.

“With the release of our report, the CHNA Committee now turns our focus to sharing the findings and building partnerships to address the needs that were identified,” said Lindsey Wade, Vice President of Public Policy at that Hospital Association of San Diego & Imperial Counties.

The 2019 CHNA will be used by participating hospitals and health systems to evaluate opportunities to address the top identified health needs in the communities they serve.

Read the 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment report here: https://hasdic.org/2019-chna/.