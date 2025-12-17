Arizona and SMU to vie in 46th annual Holiday Bowl in San Diego

East County News Service

December 17, 2025 (San Diego) – It's a first for the Holiday Bowl -- the annual big college bowl game will be played here in January.

The January 2026 game will pit the17th-ranked Arizona Wildcats (9-3, 6-3) from the Big 12 Conference against the SMU Mustangs (8-4, 6-2) from the Atlantic Coast Conference for the 46th annual Trust & Will Holiday Bowl game.

The game starts at 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 2 at Snapdragon Stadium, with the game showing live on Fox Broadcasting Company.

“The Trust and Will Holiday Bowl is well known for explosive, high-scoring games and down-to-the-wire finishes,” said Mark Neville, CEO of Sports San Diego, organizers of the annual Holiday Bowl. “This matchup between potent offenses and exciting styles of football should provide another exciting chapter in the history of San Diego’s bowl game. Expect the Wildcats and Mustangs to put on quite a show!”

This will be Arizona’s third appearance in the Trust & Will Holiday Bowl. The first was in 1998 when the Wildcats defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 23-20. The other was in 2009 when they lost to the Cornhuskers 33-0. Arizona is riding a five-game winning streak, with its most game a 23-7 road win against rival Arizona State.

The game will mark SMU’s second appearance in this San Diego-grown bowl game. The lone Mustangs appearance was a memorable one - a 46-45 loss in 1980 to the BYU Cougars, in a game that came down to the wire with no time remaining on the clock. The SMU backfield that year was known best as the “Pony Express” and included the legendary running back duo of Eric Dickerson and Craig James.

Arizona and SMU have played each other twice. SMU won the first matchup 29-7 during the 1938 season. Arizona beat then third-ranked SMU 28-6 in 1985.

“We can’t wait to welcome teams, bands, cheer squads and fans from SMU and Arizona to San Diego later this month,” said Nancy Rohland-Heinrich, Sports San Diego president. “Our volunteers, partners and staff have been working tirelessly to prepare for an incredible game and bowl week experience for all.”

Game ticket prices start at $50 and can be purchased at www.HolidayBowl.com

Information on Bowl Week events, including the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade presented by Kaiser Permanente and the Port of San Diego Game Day 5K can also be found at www.HolidayBowl.com