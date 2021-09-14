ARREST MADE IN EL CAJON STABBING DEATH

By Miriam Raftery

September 14, 2021 (El Cajon) -- An El Cajon man in custody for a separate assault and burglary has been additionally charged with the August 22, 2021 homicide of Patrick Heard. Heard was stabbed in the 400 block of Graves Ave in El Cajon.

“El Cajon Police began receiving information through Crime Stoppers tips which indicated 30-year-old Daniel Perez was a possible suspect in the homicide of Heard,” says Lt. Keith MacArthur with ECPD. Detectives began investigating those leads and concluded probable cause existed to seek additional charges of homicide against Daniel Perez.

During the investigation, it was learned there was a brief altercation between the individuals which preceded the assault.

“The incident is not believed to be gang related and the suspect and the victim did not know each other prior to the incident. There are no outstanding suspects at this time,” Lt. MacArthur says.

Anyone with additional information about this incident should contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.