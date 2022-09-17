ARREST MADE IN LEMON GROVE HOMICIDE

East County News Service

September 17, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- Ernest Kelly, 32, has been arrested and charged with a murder that occurred during a deadly fight on September 12 in Lemon Grove.

The name of the victim is being withheld until positive identification has been made by the Medical Examiner's Office and next of kin have been notified. Kelly and the victim live in the complex and are acquaintances. It is not yet clear what caused the fight, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330. After hours, call the Sheriff's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.