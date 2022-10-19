ARREST MADE IN MURDER OF JASIAH WHITE

East County News Service

October 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - El Cajon Police today announce the arrest of Obaida Saad Ramadhan of El Cajon for the August 19 murder of Jasiah White. White was shot multiple times in an outdoor parking lot at 441 Dominguez.

“Detectives learned the two men were acquainted and had a disagreement on a previous occasion,” says Sergeant Tenaya Webb. “A few days after the murder, Ramadhan left the United States to visit family abroad. When he returned, he was taken into custody immediately upon his arrival in San Diego.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident should contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.