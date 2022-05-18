ARREST MADE FOR MURDER OF MAN WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND BY HIKERS JAN. 23 IN SPRING VALLEY

East County News Service

May 18, 2022 (Spring Valley) – Two people have been arrested for the murder of Ronald Ray McKinney, 59. His body was found by hikers on January 23 off the roadway in the 3500 block of Millar Ranch Road in Spring Valley.

On May 16, a search warrant was conducted at the home of Adrian Carranza, 43 and Brandyce Cuesta-Marquez, 32. Carranza's residence is in the 1400 block of Broadway in El Cajon. Cuesta-Marquez's residence is in the 3900 block of Conrad Drive in Spring Valley.

Both suspects have been arrested and charged with murder, says Lieutenant Chris Steffen with eh San Diego Sheriff’s homicide unit.

Carranza was booked into the San Diego Central Jail. Cuesta-Marquez was booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility. The circumstances and motivations are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

