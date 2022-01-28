ARREST MADE FOR MURDER OF WOMAN, 29, IN SPRING VALLEY

East County News Service

Photo: CC-NC-ND via Bing

January 28, 2022 (Spring Valley) – Shortly before midnight last night, Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a woman calling for help at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Canyon Drive. They found the victim unresponsive in the parking lot with traumatic injuries.

“Deputies and firefighters conducted lifesaving measures on the woman, but unfortunately she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” says Lieutenant Joel Stranger with the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Family Protection Unit.

Sheriff’s homicide investigators identified Kandynn Taylor Wilson, 29, as the suspect. He was arrested a few blocks from the scene and booked into San Diego Central Jail. He has been charged with murder.

The identity of the woman is being withheld pending notification of family.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.