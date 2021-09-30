ARREST MADE IN RAMONA MURDER CASE

By Miriam Raftery

September 30, 2021 (Ramona) – San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force members have arrested a suspect for the murder if Mario Cardoso, 46, who was shot and killed November 5, 2020 in the driveway of his home in the 600 block of Pine Street in Ramona.

Michael Allen Hughes, 71, was taken into custody yesterday at his Ramona home in the 20100 block of Atteridge Road, Ramona, says Lt. Thomas Seiver with the San Diego County Sheriff’s homicide unit.

Hughes has been booked into the San Diego County Jail.