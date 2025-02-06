ARRESTS MADE AT HOMELESS CAMP IN UNINCORPORATED EL CAJON

Source: San Diego County Sheriff

February 6, 2025 (El Cajon) -- Several people have been arrested due to criminal activity at a homeless encampment near Willow Glen Drive in unincorporated El Cajon on a variety of charges.

On Tuesday, February 4, around 2 p.m., a small fire broke out at the encampment. Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames. Fortunately, there were no injuries or property damage.

“Deputies with the Sheriff's Homeless Assistance Resource Team (HART) have conducted multiple outreach operations at this location over the past month, offering services and resources to those experiencing homelessness. Despite these efforts, deputies continued to respond to reports of criminal activity at the encampment,” says Sergeant Aaron Montan.

On Wednesday, February 5, Sheriff's HART performed an enforcement operation at the encampment. Several individuals were arrested on various charges, including drug-related offenses, outstanding misdemeanor warrants and identity theft.

The encampment has now been cleared and clean-up efforts are underway.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office remains committed to a balanced approach of outreach and enforcement, working closely with community partners to connect individuals in need with available services while addressing criminal activity that impacts public safety, Sgt. Montan says.

To learn more about Sheriff's HART, visit: https://www.sdsheriff.gov/community/homeless-outreach.

To report suspicious or criminal activity, call the Sheriff's Office at (858) 868-3200.