ARRESTS MADE IN NOVEMBER SHOOTING IN LAKESIDE

East County News Service

December 10, 2022 (Lakeside) - Four people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Lakeside that left a teenager in critical condition.

On November 6 just before 1:00 a.m., deputies from the Lakeside Sheriff's Substation responded to multiple calls of a shooting in the 12700 block of Mapleview Street. When deputies arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his lower back. Deputies immediately rendered medical aid to the victim who was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

During the investigation, deputies found out an argument had broken out between two parties just before the shooting. The victim and his two 16-year-old companions were confronted by Carley Morales, Stephen Driver, Edward Davis and a 17-year-old boy. The argument turned physical when Davis and the 17-year-old assaulted one of the juveniles. Davis then retrieved a pistol from Morales and Driver and chased after the victim. Davis fired three rounds at the juveniles, striking one of them in the back and passing through the clothing of a second one. All four suspects immediately fled the area.

On November 19, deputies assigned to the San Diego Fugitive Task Force took Davis and Morales into custody at a hotel near Downtown San Diego.

Detectives later determined Driver had fled California. On November 23, U.S. Marshals took Driver into custody in Bedford, Ohio without incident.

On Thursday, December 8, deputies observed and recognized the 17-year-old suspect walking in the 12700 block of Mapleview Street in Lakeside. Deputies took him into custody and booked him into Juvenile Hall.

At this time, all four suspects have been arrested. There are no outstanding suspects.

The 16-year-old victim is still receiving medical treatment, but is expected to survive his injuries. The case has been submitted to the San Diego District Attorney's Office for prosecution.