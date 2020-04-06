ART PRODUCED DURING A PANDEMIC: ARTISTS GIVE BACK WITH ERASECOVID EFFORT

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

April 6, 2020 (San Diego) -- El Cerrito artist Michael Buchmiller, creative director at El Cajon-based Graphic Business Solutions, Inc., created an artist-led effort to provide economic relief for artists and musicians during the world-wide coronavirus pandemic. The project is titled EraseCOVID, featuring works by local and well-known creative talents.

(Artwork by Michael Buchmiller)

But EraseCOVID is not only about raising money for artists and musicians, who have also become charity partners with the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. The creators also supply artworks that reflect messages, such as washing your hands or staying home, that are informational and aim toward minimizing the spread of covid19.

Their website bills it in part as “Public Safety Art You’ll Want To Own.”

Art patrons get pandemic artwork for their money, including some by prominent artists.

Postcards, posters, and greeting cards with specific pandemic-related instructions such as washing your hands or staying at home or wearing masks emphasize elements of preventing the further spread of COVID and helping to “flatten the curve.”

Buchmiller noted the messages will evolve as the pandemic unfolds in different ways.

“As of this moment there are 56 artists from 7 countries,” said Buchmiller via a phone interview on how many are active in the campaign. “Every day I wake up to a full inbox.” More and more artists are expressing interest in the project.

Buchmiller, a graduate of SDSU, lives with wife Rachel Bradley, a tv producer for UC-TV located on UCSD’s campus, and both are working out of their home during this time of a mandatory lockdown.

Who are some of the artists currently signed up?

Artists such as Scott Sugiuchi who was doing pandemic based art in his own right, has teamed up with Buchmiller. Others range from La Mesa resident mixed-media artist McHank, TV show Yo! Gabba Gabba’s art director Parker Jacobs, Ace of Cakes’ Elena Fox, Grammy® nominated designer Jesse le Doux, tattoo artist/designer Evie Yapelli (aka Show Pigeon) and PBS/PBS Kids art director Chris Bishop to name a few.

The network of artists has grown to include artists who have done work for The Beatles, Pharrell Williams, Chris Stapleton, Metallica, Marvel, Disney, Pixar, Adidas and many more outlets.

La Mesa’s McHank is known to some for his print-making classes held near Mission Trails, The Trails Eatery, to name just one of his many projects.

When asked how EraseCOVID pandemic artwork compared to the pandemic art produced during the time of the Spanish influenza (roughly 100-years-ago) Buchmiller drew this point of observation:

“It (paintings such as Norwegian Edvard Munch’s self-portrait) depicts the reality of the tragedy of the pandemic,” he said. “What we do is try to inform and minimize its potential.”

Buchmiller’s own path to becoming a well-known graphic artist who has done numerous album covers and posters for bands such as Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, The Replacements and Social Distortion changed. An English major who wanted to write, he switched to graphic design. The music publication he started had artists in need of graphic designs for ads. That led into a whole new direction doing graphic design.

His pandemic art combines the safety information from the CDC and World Health Organization with world-class design sensibilities.

How do the nuts and bolts of placing and receiving your order go?

“Prints are going to be done in 1 -3 days, “explained Buchmiller. “Transit time is 1 -5 days.”

Profits will be split evenly between the artists, the printer, and the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. They offer free shipping on all orders.

