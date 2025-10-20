Artillery round from Camp Pendleton celebration explodes over I-5, hits CHP vehicle

Accident comes after Governor Gavin Newsom raised safety concerns and closed freeway

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Shrapnel that struck CHP vehicle

October 20, 2025 (Camp Pendleton, CA) – An artillery round exploded prematurely over I-5 on Saturday, causing metal shrapnel to strike a California Highway Patrol vehicle. The incident occurred while Vice President J.D. Vance was at Camp Pendleton for the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps.

President Donald Trump refused to cancel the live-fire demonstration over the freeway, even after Governor Gavin Newsom, the CHP and local leaders voiced safety concerns. Newsom ordered busy I-5 closed for four hours during the event, drawing criticism from conservatives, but the accidental explosion over the highway proved such concerns valid. Had other vehicles been on the freeway, additional chunks of shrapnel could have caused damage or injury to motorists.

After the incident, the Governor stated on his social media, “We love our Marines and owe a debt of gratitude to Camp Pendleton, but next time, the Vice President and the White House shouldn’t be so reckless with people’s lives for their vanity projects.”

Prior to the Governor ordering the freeway closed, the Marine Corp had refused to do so, insisting shooting live fire over the freeway would be safe. In a statement, the Marine Corps said, "All training events will occur on approved training ranges and comport with established safety protocols. No public highways or transportation routes will be closed."

CHP Border Division Chief Tony Coronado stated in a press release, “This was an unusual and concerning situation. It is highly uncommon for any live-fire or explosive training activity to occur over an active freeway.” He added, “As a Marine myself, I have tremendous respect for our military partners, but my foremost responsibility is ensuring the safety of the people of California and the officers who protect them.”

Although no injuries were reported, CHP personnel immediately notified the Marine Corps at the scene, who then canceled firing additional live ordnance over the freeway, and the area was swept for further evaluation.

The CHP vehicle that was struck in the area where CHP officers were supporting a traffic break along I-5 during the live-fire event.

The CHP has filed an internal report on the incident, with a recommendation to conduct an additional after-action review into the planning, communication and coordination between federal, state, and local government around the event on Saturday, October 18, to strengthen protocols for future demonstrations and training events near public roadways or over civilian infrastructure.