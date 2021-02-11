ARTIST SIMON MELNYK TO CREATE KUMEYAAY MURAL IN RAMONA

Source: Ramona H.E.A.R.T. Murals

February 11, 2021 (Ramona) -- Artist Simon Melnyk has been chosen by Ramona H.E.A.R.T. murals to create a new mural paying tribute to the Kumeyaay Native Americans who occupied the area as long as 12,000 years ago.

The mural will be placed on the Verizon Building at 1530 Main Street, Ramona to be completed in September 2021 and will fill a portion of the wall on the end closest to Main St.

Melnyk was one of 24 outstanding applicants who submitted qualified resumes and well-thought-out concepts.

“It was a difficult choice with so many outstanding proposals. We chose Simon because of his care and detail in selecting key characteristics of the Kumeyaay and integrating them into a compelling picture. However, we hope we’ll see these artists submit applications for future murals,” said Elaine Lyttleton, President of the H.E.A.R.T. Mural Project.

In his application Melnyk said, “I wish to celebrate their [Kumeyaay] culture in its purest untouched state. Imagine what their world was like in the time before European contact. Through this project we can journey back in time and dream of that sacred place.”

Melnyk is a multidisciplinary artist with more than 15 years of experience as a painter/illustrator/photographer/designer. Since relocating to San Diego in 2015, he has specialized in the design and painting of custom wall murals with themes tied to the ocean, nature, lifestyle, and environment and a focus on creating new visual adventures through existing spaces in the community.

He has completed a variety of unique murals throughout Ramona, Ocean Beach, Birdrock, Oceanside, Hillcrest, El Cajon and greater San Diego for local businesses that include restaurants, yoga studios, pre-school, senior living, local businesses, and private residences. Ocean Beach Mainstreet Association honored Pasas Properties in 2017 for their exterior remodel, which included Melnyk’s wall mural. In Ramona, he painted the outside stucco walls of Mariscos Mar de Cortez restaurant at 109 10th St. and other underwater scenes inside. For more on Melnyk, go to SimmageDesigns.com.

The Kumeyaay mural will be the 27th mural sponsored by the Ramona H.E.A.R.T. Mural Project.