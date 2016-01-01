Artists from St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center to show off skills

Nov. 28, 2025 (El Cajon) -- The holiday spirit is already brightening up downtown El Cajon, with St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center and its Sophie’s Gallery again central to the vibe.

Next month, St. Madeleine Sophie's is inviting the community to meet and discover the creative talents of some of its artists while giving an opportunity to find unique, handmade gifts.

The Center is holding a "Wings & Snow" public reception from 4 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 12 at Sophie's Gallery. at 140 E. Main St. The free event will put artists from the Center in the spotlight and offer their artwork for sale. Guests will also get to enjoy complimentary snacks while browsing.

The show will also run through Jan. 31, 2026.

The gallery will also be open for "Downtown El Cajon Holiday Lights Shopping" from 4 to 8 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 29.

A core component of St. Madeleine Sophie's mission is its art program, which fosters creativity, self-expression and job skills for its consumers. The works created and shown at the gallery are a testament to unique perspectives and dedication, where artists express their creativity while gaining professional achievement.

The Center e ducates and empowers those with intellectual and developmental disabilities and offers a variety of programs, including Sophie's Gallery, which provides art instruction from professional artists.

Sophie’s Gallery sells a wide range of artwork and original, handmade items created by the Center's artists -- from ceramics and paintings to jewelry and textiles.