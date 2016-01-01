Artists from St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center to show off skills

Printer-friendly version
East County News Service
Nov. 28, 2025 (El Cajon) -- The holiday spirit is already brightening up downtown El Cajon, with St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center and its Sophie’s Gallery again central to the vibe.
Next month, St. Madeleine Sophie's is inviting the community to meet and discover the creative talents of some of its artists while giving an opportunity to find unique, handmade gifts.
The Center is holding a "Wings & Snow" public reception from 4 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 12 at Sophie's Gallery. at 140 E. Main St. The free event will put artists from the Center in the spotlight and offer their artwork for sale. Guests will also get to enjoy complimentary snacks while browsing.
The show will also run through Jan. 31, 2026.
The gallery will also be open for "Downtown El Cajon Holiday Lights Shopping" from 4 to 8 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 29.
A core component of St. Madeleine Sophie's mission is its art program, which fosters creativity, self-expression and job skills for its consumers. The works created and shown at the gallery are a testament to unique perspectives and dedication, where artists express their creativity while gaining professional achievement.
The Center educates and empowers those with intellectual and developmental disabilities and offers a variety of programs, including Sophie's Gallery, which provides art instruction from professional artists.
Sophie’s Gallery sells a wide range of artwork and original, handmade items created by the Center's artists -- from ceramics and paintings to jewelry and textiles.
St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center is a beacon of empowerment and a vital resource for the community. The Center serves more than 400 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, offering vocational training, educational programs and dignified work opportunities in a compassionate environment.
Founded in El Cajon in 1966 by the Religious of the Society of the Sacred Heart, it started with a small classroom serving eight children with developmental disabilities.
When government mandated public education for children with disabilities in 1972, the Center pivoted its mission to focus on serving adults. The center recognized a growing need for services for adults who wanted to continue learning and growing.
The Center reports that by its 50th anniversary in 2016, it was serving more than 400 adults daily.
The Center also offers Employment Services to help individuals develop vocational skills and find jobs through partnerships with local businesses, and also runs Sophie's Organic Garden for horticulture skills, an Aquatics Program, a Senior Program for adults 50 and older, Culinary Arts and Adaptive Computer Training programs.
Recent comments