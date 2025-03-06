"ARTIVAL" DEBUTS IN DOWNTOWN EL CAJON JUNE 7

June 3, 2025 (El Cajon) -- Artival-- an art, wine and music festival--makes its debut in downtown El Cajon on June 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to celebrate art, culture and community.

Organizerse describe the new festival as "where art meets vibes: immerse yourself in creativity, community and craft."

Enjoy an art walk featuring works by talented local artists, from fine art and photography to jewelry, handmade clothing, and ceramics.

There will also be food trucks, a wine garden, beer, and live music.

For full details and performers, visit https://www.artivalsandiego.com .