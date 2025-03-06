"ARTIVAL" DEBUTS IN DOWNTOWN EL CAJON JUNE 7

June 3, 2025 (El Cajon) -- Artival-- an art, wine and music festival--makes its debut in downtown El Cajon on June 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to celebrate art, culture and community.

Organizerse describe the new festival as "where art meets vibes: immerse yourself in creativity, community and craft."

Enjoy an art walk featuring works by talented local artists, from fine art and photography to jewelry, handmade clothing, and ceramics.

There will also be food trucks, a wine garden, beer, and live music.

For full details and performers, visit https://www.artivalsandiego.com .

 


I hope...

The city hires a better, qualified crew to deep clean the gutters and sidewalks - including power washing the concrete in all of the downtown areas - before this event. So many places in front of businesses are stained, smelly and disgusting - from homeless people sleeping and depositing body fluids, etc. in the areas over the past months. Cigarette butts litter the sidewalks and gutters as well - even Prescott Park...

