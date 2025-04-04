ASSAULT SUSPECT ARRESTED IN SPRING VALLEY

East County News Service

Photo courtesy of ECM news partner 10 News

April 4, 2025 (Spring Valley) – An assault suspect with a warrant for his arrest fled when a deputy approached him midmorning north of Sweetwater reservoir. He holed up in a home in the 900 block of Gillespie Drive in Spring Valley and refused orders to surrender, prompting a SWAT standoff, 10 News reports.

According to Lt. Patrick Fox with the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, deputies shut down the street in front of the house while trying to contact the suspect, was known to carry a gun, though it is not known if he was armed during the incident. He texted family members but did not respond to deputies’ communications.

The SWAT team later entered the structure, only to find it empty. It is unclear how the suspect escaped.

Just before 6:00 p.m., the suspect, Jaime Osorio, 34, was seen by deputies running along the 900 block of La Presa Avenue. Deputies established a perimeter in the area and located Osorio hiding nearby. He was taken into custody without incident.

Osorio was booked into the San Diego Central Jail for his outstanding felony warrant, as well as charges of domestic violence, threats with intent to terrorize and assault with a deadly weapon.