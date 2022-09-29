ASSAULT SUSPECT ARRESTED IN SPRING VALLEY AFTER BARRICADING HIMSELF IN A HOME

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Miriam Raftery

September 29, 2022 (Spring Valley) – A suspect accused of assaulting a man parked in a vehicle has been arrested after a manhunt earlier today.

The assault occurred at 11:26 in the 3900 block of Conrad Road, Spring Valley. On social media, a resident posted that her brother-in-law suffered a head injury in the assault and was robbed; she indicated he has been transported to a local hospital.

Lieutenant Scott Roller told ECM that the suspect, a man  in his 20s, “fled through numerous yards.” This prompted a helicopter search of the area and lockdown of a nearby school. 

“He barricaded himself in someone house,” said Lt. Roller, adding that the resident was home at the time. Fortunately, after a brief standoff, the suspect surrender to Sheriff’s units on scene.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon