ASSAULT SUSPECT ARRESTED IN SPRING VALLEY AFTER BARRICADING HIMSELF IN A HOME

By Miriam Raftery

September 29, 2022 (Spring Valley) – A suspect accused of assaulting a man parked in a vehicle has been arrested after a manhunt earlier today.

The assault occurred at 11:26 in the 3900 block of Conrad Road, Spring Valley. On social media, a resident posted that her brother-in-law suffered a head injury in the assault and was robbed; she indicated he has been transported to a local hospital.

Lieutenant Scott Roller told ECM that the suspect, a man in his 20s, “fled through numerous yards.” This prompted a helicopter search of the area and lockdown of a nearby school.

“He barricaded himself in someone house,” said Lt. Roller, adding that the resident was home at the time. Fortunately, after a brief standoff, the suspect surrender to Sheriff’s units on scene.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.