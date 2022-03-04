ASSEMBLYMEMBER WEBER ANNOUNCES BLACK HISTORY MONTH HONOREES

East County News Service

Awards honor photographer Mike Norris and The Hamlett Coffee Shop

March 4, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – Assemblymember Akilah Weber (D-79) has announced Black History Month honorees chosen after nominations were submitted by constituents.

Mike Norris, the community leader honoree, is a hall of fame photographer with a 25-year career stellar career. He serves as the Photographer-in-Residence at the Lemon Grove Historical Society.

The Hamlett Coffee Shop, the small business honoree, was founded last year in Lemon Grove and quickly became a community gathering for cultural events while serving up specialty-grade coffee and selling health and wellness products.

Dr. Akilah Weber represents California's 79th Assembly District, which includes parts of Southeast San Diego, Bonita, Chula Vista, La Mesa, Lemon Grove and National City.