ASSEMBLYMEMBER WEBER ANNOUNCES BLACK HISTORY MONTH HONOREES

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

Awards honor photographer Mike Norris and The Hamlett Coffee Shop

March 4, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – Assemblymember Akilah Weber (D-79) has announced Black History Month honorees chosen after nominations were submitted by constituents.

Mike Norris, the community leader honoree, is a hall of fame photographer with a 25-year career stellar career. He serves as the Photographer-in-Residence at the Lemon Grove Historical Society.

The Hamlett Coffee Shop, the small business honoree, was founded last year in Lemon Grove and quickly became a community gathering for cultural events while serving up specialty-grade coffee and selling health and wellness products.

Dr. Akilah Weber represents California's 79th Assembly District, which includes parts of Southeast San Diego, Bonita, Chula Vista, La Mesa, Lemon Grove and National City.


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon