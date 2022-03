East County News Service

March 27, 2022 (La Mesa) -- La Mesa Conversations invites you to meet with Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber on Sunday, April 3 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a legislative update and a chance to share your priorities for the City of La Mesa.

The meeting will be at La Mesita Park, located at 8855 Dallas Street, La Mesa. Please bring your own lawn chair or blanket for comfortable seating.