ASSEMBLYMEMBER WEBER SEEKS NOMINATIONS FOR WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

Source: Dr. Akilah Weber’s office

February 18, 2022 (San Diego) -- In preparation for Women's History Month, Assemblywoman Akilah Weber invites constituents to submit your nominations bFebruary 25 for women leaders in the following three categories:

Arts: Women involved in the field of arts as artists, performing artists, visual artists, and design artists. This area also includes women in management/administration levels who work with galleries, museums, cultural programs, journalism, etc.

Education: Women involved in developing and/or implementing educational programs at any level.        

Health Sciences: Women dedicated to the enhancement of human health. Health sciences encompass disease prevention, health education/promotion and the provision of health care. Women who are first responders are also eligible for nomination in this category.

Submit your nominations here today! https://a79.asmdc.org/community-recognitions-program 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon