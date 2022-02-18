ASSEMBLYMEMBER WEBER SEEKS NOMINATIONS FOR WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH

Source: Dr. Akilah Weber’s office

February 18, 2022 (San Diego) -- In preparation for Women's History Month, Assemblywoman Akilah Weber invites constituents to submit your nominations by February 25 for women leaders in the following three categories:





Arts: Women involved in the field of arts as artists, performing artists, visual artists, and design artists. This area also includes women in management/administration levels who work with galleries, museums, cultural programs, journalism, etc.



Education: Women involved in developing and/or implementing educational programs at any level.



Health Sciences: Women dedicated to the enhancement of human health. Health sciences encompass disease prevention, health education/promotion and the provision of health care. Women who are first responders are also eligible for nomination in this category.



Submit your nominations here today! https://a79.asmdc.org/community-recognitions-program