By Miriam Raftery

June 10, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – Newly elected Assemblywoman Akilah Weber, M.D. will host a virtual meet and greet on Monday, June 14 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. To RSVP, visit http://bit.ly/weber79.

At the virtual meeting, constituents will meet their new 79th Assembly representative and her staff and learn about constituent services available.