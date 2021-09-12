By Editor, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher and Nathan Fletcher last month. Photo by Chris Stone

September 12, 2021 (San Diego) - Lorena Gonzalez of the California State Assembly underwent successful surgery for breast cancer this weekend.

Gonzalez, a Democrat who represents the 80th Assembly District, came through Saturday’s surgery “tired, sore and groggy, but cancer free,” her husband, Nathan Fletcher, said in a Twitter post.

Fletcher chairs the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Earlier Saturday, Fletcher said Gonzalez – who turns 49 in the coming week – headed into her operation “in very good spirits.”

Very early Saturday, Gonzalez pronounced herself “officially out of pocket” and referred well-wishers to Fletcher’s account – “the love of my life,” she called him – for updates.

Gonzalez announced her diagnosis last month in spirited fashion, calling cancer “just another hater trying to kill my vibe. Not. Going. To. Happen.”