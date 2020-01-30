ASSESSOR / RECORDER / COUNTY CLERK IS MOVING: EL CAJON OFFICE PERMANENTLY CLOSING JAN. 31, NEW SANTEE OFFICE OPENS FEB. 3—INCLUDING OUTDOOR WEDDING VENUE

Source: County Assessor/Clerk’s office Source: County Assessor/Clerk’s office

Photo via Bing: Creative commons via S.A.

January 30, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) -- The San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk will permanently close the El Cajon branch office effective close of business January 31st at 5:00 pm. The new East County Santee branch office will open the following Monday, February 3, 2020 at 8:00 am.

All services will be moved to the new East County Branch Office located in the City of Santee at 10144 Mission Gorge Road, Santee, CA 92071. Branch hours are Monday through Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Branch services include Assessor services, Birth certificates, Death certificates, Marriage records, Fictitious Business Names, Marriage licenses by appointment only, and Document recording. The East County Branch Office will also host representatives from the Treasurer / Tax Collector’s Office.

Assessor Dronenburg commented, “Our new Santee location is a state-of-the-art office that reflects the East County community while providing faster quality service and more jobs in East County.” Dronenburg continued, “I’m very excited that our new East County branch office will offer a beautiful outdoor wedding venue that is affordable with a picturesque desert landscape view.”

The new East County Branch Office in Santee will be a 25,000 square foot LEED Gold and Zero Net Energy building.