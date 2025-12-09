Association of Fundraising Professionals San Diego chapter celebrates ‘National Philanthropy Day’ by honoring local residents dedicated to community service, including El Cajon volunteer

Local philanthropists and philanthropic organizations earn awards for their profound impact on region

East County News Service

December 9, 2025 (El Cajon) - Six individuals and two organizations were honored with awards for outstanding philanthropic efforts in San Diego at the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) San Diego Chapter’s 53rd annual National Philanthropy Day luncheon on Friday, Nov. 21, at the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center in Chula Vista. Among the honorees is El Cajon's Mateo Magaña, recognized as the 2025 NPD Outstanding Volunteer. Magaña an autistic man with communication and language challenges, is one of the most dedicated volunteers at the Chicano Foundation who's incredible visual skills and joyful attitude have made a profound difference at the organization.

“San Diego’s philanthropists, grantmakers, nonprofits, and volunteers show up every day—through collaboration, creativity, and determination—to meet our community’s biggest challenges, and National Philanthropy Day is a chance to recognize that leadership,” said Mark Stuart, CFRE, Honorary Committee Chair for AFP San Diego and CEO of San Diego Foundation. “This year’s honorees represent what’s best about San Diego: a shared commitment to strengthening our region.”

In total, AFP San Diego presented seven honors to six individuals and two organizations. Winners were selected from almost one hundred nominees from across San Diego County after review from AFP San Diego’s Honorary Committee. The honorees are (full bios of each honoree can be found at the bottom of this release):

Outstanding Development Emerging Leader – Taylor Thompson, Director of Development and Communications for the California Environmental Justice Alliance

Outstanding Development Professional – Sharyn Goodson, Senior Vice President of Philanthropy at the Jewish Community Foundation of San Diego

Outstanding Organization for Diversity & Inclusion – Accessity

Outstanding Philanthropic Institution – Life Science Cares San Diego

Outstanding Philanthropists – Dan & Phyllis Epstein

Outstanding Student Volunteer – Camden Hall

Outstanding Volunteer – Mateo Magaña

National Philanthropy Day Gives Boost to AFP San Diego’s Empower Fund

Every year, AFP chapters across the country host National Philanthropy events to spotlight the individuals and organizations improving their communities through philanthropic initiatives. AFP San Diego’s National Philanthropy Day not only honored local philanthropists but also raised funds for the Empower Fund, which provides scholarships, education opportunities, and seminars to support the next generation of nonprofit leaders.

“We launched the Empower Fund in 2025 to ensure the San Diego community has a pipeline of qualified, passionate, and innovative non-profit leaders who continue to impact the community through their work,” says Ingrid de Llamas, AFP San Diego Chapter President. “The Empower Fund allows AFP San Diego to expand scholarship offerings to fundraising professionals at all levels, provides funding for engaging and relevant professional development and education programs, and increases our outreach efforts to smaller non-profits, particularly those in underserved areas that may not have budgets that allow for participation in our programs.”

This year, the AFP San Diego raised $28,000 for the Empower Fund thanks to National Philanthropy Day. The funds will go directly to educational initiatives, ensuring each dollar stays in the community and supports young nonprofit professionals. Donations to the Empower Fund are open year-round.

Full Bios for 53rd Annual National Philanthropy Day Honorees

Outstanding Development Emerging Leader – Taylor Thompson

Taylor Kane (Kah-neh) Thompson, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and descendant of the Anigatogewi (Ah-nee-gah-toe-geh-wee) clan, is balancing school and his career by pursuing an M.P.A. in Nonprofit Management through Indiana University Bloomington's online program, while serving as Director of Development and Communications for the California Environmental Justice Alliance (CEJA). He recently earned a Graduate Certificate in Philanthropic Studies from the Lilly Family School at Indiana University in August 2025 and became a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE) in October 2024. He is grateful to pursue professional development opportunities and academic programs to amplify his work for an organization that closely aligns with the values passed down through the generations of caring for the environment, his communities, and the pursuit of a just future for everyone.

Before working for CEJA, Taylor worked for the Intertribal Agriculture Council and the Yurok Tribe’s Food Sovereignty Program. Although he aspires to serve as an Executive Director someday, Taylor enjoys building community and gathering resources to advance the environmental justice movement. Taylor holds a B.S. with Honors in Environmental Studies and a B.S. in Biology from the University of Utah, and may pursue a doctorate after completing his M.P.A. program.

Outstanding Development Professional – Sharyn Goodson

With over 30 years of experience in philanthropy and nonprofit management, Sharyn Goodson works to enhance the capacity of philanthropists and mission-driven organizations to address society’s challenges and seize opportunities. She is recognized for building meaningful relationships, developing innovative grantmaking and fundraising strategies, and delivering compelling nonprofit training programs. Sharyn is the Senior Vice President of Philanthropy at the Jewish Community Foundation of San Diego, where she leads the foundation's philanthropic efforts and ensures it can fulfill its mission of building thriving Jewish communities and promoting sustainable, just, and vibrant societies in San Diego, Israel, across the United States, and around the world.

Sharyn rejoined the Jewish Community Foundation after more than nine years serving as Vice President of Philanthropy at the Leichtag Foundation. Her previous roles include Vice President of Philanthropy at the Jewish Community Foundation, Director of Grants at Jewish Family Service of San Diego, and Program Director at Aspen Community Foundation in Aspen, CO.

Sharyn is a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE), a Certified Facilitator through the Association of Fundraising Professionals, and a certified Nonprofit Board Consultant through BoardSource.

Sharyn lives in Carlsbad with her husband, Gary, her daughter, Laurel, and her beloved pup, Nestle.

Outstanding Organization for Diversity & Inclusion – Accessity

Accessity is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that creates economic opportunity for entrepreneurs. The organization provides small business loans of up to $150,000, paired with education and resources to help business owners launch, grow, and thrive across six Southern California counties: San Diego, Imperial, Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, and Los Angeles. Since 1994, Accessity has disbursed nearly $100 million in funding, empowering thousands of entrepreneurs to start or expand their businesses, achieve economic self-sufficiency, and contribute to the vitality of their local communities.

Accessity’s mission is to open doors of financial opportunity for those who have traditionally faced barriers to capital, including low-income entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs of color, women, and immigrant business owners. By providing access to funding and the tools needed to succeed, Accessity helps them create prosperous businesses that support their families, generate jobs, and strengthen the economy. Through this combination of capital and education, Accessity serves as a trusted partner in turning entrepreneurial dreams into reality and building stronger communities. For more information, visit accessity.org.

Outstanding Philanthropic Institution – Life Science Cares San Diego

Life Science Cares San Diego activates and amplifies the life science community to transform the lives of tens of thousands of San Diegans by empowering access to basic needs, education, career pathways, and equitable healthcare that support upward mobility for systemically under-resourced community members and future generations.

Since 2020, Life Science Cares San Diego has awarded more than $3.6 million in grants and deployed thousands of volunteer hours to high-impact nonprofit partners focused on education, basic needs, and economic mobility. Its signature program, “Project Onramp,” provides under-resourced students with access to and exposure to career pathways through paid summer internships and mentorship with local biotech companies.

By connecting companies, leaders, and employees with trusted nonprofit organizations, LSCSD channels collective resources into programs that help individuals and families move from surviving to thriving.

What makes LSCSD unique is its hands-on, holistic approach. The organization goes beyond traditional grantmaking by building long-term nonprofit relationships, investing in effective solutions, and engaging companies in volunteerism, mentorship, and community action. Every initiative is designed to activate people, funding, and networks to remove barriers and expand access to opportunity.

Rooted in a commitment to equity, LSCSD supports programs that open career pathways for students, assist foster youth transitioning to adulthood, and help families meet critical needs. The result is a lasting impact—powered by an industry that’s stepping up, working together, and demonstrating what’s possible when business is mobilized for good.

Outstanding Philanthropists – Dan & Phyllis Epstein

Dan Epstein is the Founder of The ConAm Group, headquartered in San Diego. Celebrating 50 years of excellence this year, ConAm oversees a portfolio of approximately 60,000 apartment homes across the United States and has developed and constructed more than 35,000 units. Epstein serves on several boards, including the University of Southern California Board of Trustees and the USC School of Engineering. He also serves on the USC Advisory Committee of the Engineering School’s Daniel J. Epstein Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering and is on the Board of Trustees for Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, the UC San Diego Foundation, and the Cal State University San Marcos Foundation. In 2021, Dan received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from California State University, San Marcos. He graduated from USC in 1962 with a BS in Engineering.

Phyllis Epstein is a native of California and an alumna of UCLA. She was an elementary school teacher until she had her two children. She then became a community volunteer. She was a member of the California Arts Council from 1999 to 2007. She presently serves as a Vice President of the UC San Diego Board of Trustees, and she is a member of the San Diego Symphony Board, where she serves as the Chair of the Impact and Innovation Committee. She serves as a Vice President of The VAPA Foundation and is also on the Board of Councilors of The Shoah Foundation Institute for Visual History and Education at USC.

Dan and Phyllis have been awarded the UC San Diego Chancellor’s Medal Award, the National Conflict Resolution Council’s Peacemaker Award and are KPBS Hall of Fame Visionary Honorees. They made naming gifts which established the Epstein Family Alzheimer’s Research Collaboration at USC and UC San Diego, and the UC San Diego Epstein Family Amphitheater. They recently made a gift to USD in support of the Epstein Family Foundation Military-Connected Center for Excellence.

Along with the above institutions, they are also supporters of The RAND Corporation, KPBS/NPR, Sanford Burnham Prebys Institute, The VAPA Foundation, The San Diego Symphony, The Jewish Federation of San Diego County, and Father Joe’s Villages.

Dan and Phyllis have two children, Julie Bronstein and Mike Epstein, and five grandchildren.

Outstanding Student Volunteer – Camden Hall

Camden Hall is a 17-year-old cancer survivor and currently a junior at Torrey Pines High School.

In 2015, when Camden had just turned seven years old, he was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. He had to battle a malignant tumor in his sacrum through a difficult and aggressive treatment plan that included chemotherapy, radiation, transfusions and many hospital stays. He was blessed to successfully complete treatment and has been cancer-free for 9 years.

Camden’s father introduced him to Padres Pedal the Cause (now called Curebound Cancer Challenge) during his initial treatment, as he participated while Camden was in the hospital to help raise funds for cancer research. Camden joined the event the following year and his family has continued their involvement ever since to spread awareness and help support finding a cure.

Given his experiences with cancer, the effects it has had on his life, the people it has impacted, and in honor of Nick Herrmann (a legendary Torrey Pines basketball player who lost his battle with cancer in 2022), Camden decided two years ago to assume a more active role in the fight to end cancer. He approached Curebound Cancer Challenge with the idea to captain a team, Herrmann’s Hoopers, in memory of Nick. Camden established a partnership with Deuce, a local basketball apparel company, to produce custom jerseys and shorts for their team. He also secured sponsorship from Rady Children’s Hospital in support of their team and the cause. In the two years since its formation, Herrmann’s Hoopers has welcomed 160 team members and has directly raised over $115,000 for collaborative cancer research here in San Diego.

Outstanding Volunteer – Mateo Magaña

Mateo is a bright, loving young man who enjoys long walks by the bay, working out at the YMCA, and relaxing with his favorite videos. He cherishes outings with his family and shows special devotion to his mother, often surprising her with small, sweet gestures.

Profoundly autistic, Mateo faces challenges with language and communication, but his strong visual skills and joyful attitude help him thrive as a dedicated volunteer at the Chicano Federation. He delights in being around the organization’s staff and takes great pride in supporting multiple departments with large-scale data entry and audit projects. His meticulous attention to detail allows him to identify inconsistencies in records and ensure the accuracy of cross-referenced data.

Mateo’s placement at the Chicano Federation was the result of years of thoughtful planning. While the organization wasn’t the original target, it became the perfect fit thanks to its leadership and inclusive values, which have created a model of integration that others can follow—one that truly values the contributions of all.

Mateo’s kindness, joy, and dedication inspire everyone who knows him. His presence at the Chicano Federation is a shining example of what true inclusion looks like.

Sponsors

AFP San Diego’s 53rd Annual National Philanthropy Day was made possible by these generous sponsors:

Presenting sponsor: PNC Bank

Community Champion sponsors: Conrad Prebys Foundation, San Diego Business Journal, U.S. Bank

Community Leader sponsors: Fundraising Academy & National University, Jewish Community Foundation of San Diego, KPBS, San Diego Foundation

Community Partner sponsors: California State University, San Marco, Forever Balboa Park, Leichtag Foundation, Manpower, Rady Children's Hospital Foundation, San Diego Magazine, SDG&E, Sycuan, University of San Diego

Community Supporter sponsors: ​Alliant Educational Foundation, Bernstein Private Wealth Management, Catalyst of San Diego & Imperial Counties, Chicano Federation, Curebound, Dr. Bronner's, Episcopal Community Services, Floros & Associates, Hillel of San Diego, Home Start Inc., Ingrid D. de Llamas Charitable Fund, Jewish Family Service of San Diego, JPMorgan Chase, Kaiser Permanente San Diego, Life Science Cares San Diego, Meals on Wheels San Diego, North County Philanthropy Council, Phoenix Philanthropy Group, Point Loma Nazarene University, Rancho Santa Fe Foundation, San Diego Humane Society, San Diego Seniors Community Foundation, San Diego State University, Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, Sharyn & Gary Goodson, TCWGlobal, The Elizabeth Hospice, The Nonprofit Institute at USD, Tim Rupe & Mark Stuart, UC San Diego, Your Part-Time Controller

Community Patron sponsors: ​​Alaska Airlines, Banc of California, Community Resource Center, Downtown San Diego Partnership, ElderHelp, Family Health Centers of San Diego, Good for Others Foundation, Interfaith Community Services, International Community Foundation, Jewish Federation of San Diego, Kitchens for Good, Lucky Duck Foundation, MiraCosta College,National Conflict Resolution Center, Pana Hap, San Diego Library Foundation, Sharp HealthCare Foundation, The Philanthropy Coach, Union of Pan Asian Communities

ABOUT AFP SAN DIEGO CHAPTER





The San Diego Chapter of AFP, chartered in 1974, is part of a vital national organization of over 30,000 fundraising professionals. The San Diego Chapter is one of 230 chapters around the world. Current membership in our San Diego Chapter has grown to 400 members in development and related fields, who represent organizations located in San Diego and Imperial Counties. The primary purpose of the San Diego Chapter is to educate and advance the careers of those in the rapidly changing field of development. The Chapter promotes ethical standards, provides a network for members, lists local, regional, and national employment opportunities, and offers a pool for consultant services. Learn more at AFP San Diego’s website.