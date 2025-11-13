Atmospheric river to bring heavy rains across region Friday through Sunday

East County News Service

November 13, 2025 (San Diego) – The County is urging residents to make preparations for a deluge forecast over the next three days. The National Weather Service predicts an atmospheric storm could dump 2 to 6 inches of rain in mountain areas, up to 4 inches in valleys and along the coast, and up to 2 inches in the desert.

Scattered flash flooding may occur. Thunderstorms are also possible Friday afternoon through Saturday. Snow is not forecast in San Diego County, however, with snow only above 7,000 feet in other Southern California counties.

The County and Cal Fire have teamed up to provide sandbags and sand at many local fire stations, though some stations have bag only. Bring a shovel and call ahead, in case supplies run out.

For a list of sandbag locations, visit Rain Is on the Way, Time for Sandbags | News | San Diego County News Center